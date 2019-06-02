Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

by Staff reporter
A 30-year-old Harare ex-policeman has appeared in court on allegations of handcuffing his wife to a table for the whole day after accusing her of damaging a DStv decoder cable.

Dakarayi Zvavadondo who was also found in possession of police uniforms valued at $189 was charged with physical abuse and theft charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Joseph Mundondo today.

He was granted $20 bail.

Source - the herald

