Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa owns Zuva Petroleum, says Biti

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In this undated video, MDC Vice President, Tendai Biti, alleges that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the owner of Zuva Petroleum.

Below is what Biti said:

"The retail sector has got 2 monopolies the Zuva family and the Puma family. Who is Zuva? It's Emmerson Mnangagwa. Shingi (Mutasa) sold. Shingi bough BP and Shell from the British then he sold it to a consortium fronted by banker (John) Mushayavanhu. But Mushayavanhu doesn't have $23 million or $35 million.

"There's only one many with that kind of money and it's Emmerson Mnangagwa. That's why Zuva, if you notice, is the only garage selling fuel in hard currency.

"And that's why Zuva was the first service station to sell fuel at $5 a litre."



Source - zimbabwemail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

1 hr ago | 1025 Views

'Zimbabwe under State of Emergency'

2 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Mnangagwa's police brace for Chamisa's anti-government protests

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

'Chamisa is foolish and needs growing up'

3 hrs ago | 1515 Views

MDC calls for Extra Ordinary Congress

3 hrs ago | 1978 Views

Zimbabwe economic update with Economist Eddie Cross

3 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe in court after 'tribalistic' chief appointment

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mugabe ex-aide in trouble over $152 650 debt

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over 'slave wages'

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

3 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Mliswa tackles business tycoon Billy Rautenbach

4 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Government threaten security of citizens

5 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Food price hikes an indictment on Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

State agents 'harass' NGO leader

5 hrs ago | 693 Views

WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

6 hrs ago | 3256 Views

ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

6 hrs ago | 6343 Views

Heal Zimbabwe condemns CIOs

7 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam completion set for 2020

8 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 12768 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

9 hrs ago | 1583 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

9 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Hungry Lions Hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami Rural District Council

9 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Flying winnowing basket or African drone?

9 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zimbabwe: A timeline of an almost failed state

10 hrs ago | 1718 Views

'Inflation will be 10% by December' boasted Ncube - end corruption and pariah state curse

10 hrs ago | 1654 Views

WATCH: Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer

10 hrs ago | 4416 Views

PHOTO: Price monitors unleshed

10 hrs ago | 3397 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF youths fire warning shots

10 hrs ago | 1962 Views

The unknown power of the Zimbabwean consumer

10 hrs ago | 690 Views

Today in History: Chinamasa opening a dust bin

10 hrs ago | 1822 Views

'Reintroduce real free market economy,' argue Cross - but even more so on political front

11 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Divisions rock teachers

12 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

12 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

12 hrs ago | 4480 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 6488 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

12 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

12 hrs ago | 4765 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

12 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

12 hrs ago | 4490 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

12 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

12 hrs ago | 420 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

12 hrs ago | 937 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

13 hrs ago | 396 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

13 hrs ago | 563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days