Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe under State of Emergency'

by VOA
2 hrs ago | Views
The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Nelson Chamisa claims that Zimbabwe is now under an undeclared state of emergency as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has deployed soldiers in some cities amid reports of looming public protests over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

In a statement, the MDC said recent developments in the country have "exposed a failed government that is running scared of citizens' demands to be governed differently and effectively.

"The country is effectively on military lockdown. Soldiers have pitched tents in high density suburbs, no reason of deployment have been brought to Parliament in line with Constitutional requirements; there is also an unconstitutional attempt by the illegitimate government to ban demonstrations and industrial action. Is Zanu PF declaring a State of Emergency through the back door?"
 
The opposition party said all these developments are not just unacceptable, but undemocratic and a violation of basic human rights as provided for in the national Constitution.

"Just last night, suspected state security agents raided Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe chairperson Rashid Mahiya's home, refused to identify themselves and banged at his doors. This is unacceptable."

Seven civic society actors, Stabile Dewa, Farirai Gumbonzvanda, Gamuchirai Makura, George Makoni, Frank Nyasha Mpahlo, Rita Nyamupinga and Tatenda Mombeyarara are facing charges of attempting to unseat Mnangagwa's government.

"The MDC is concerned by this dictatorial attitude by the failed government and its incapacity to lead this nation in any positive direction. That is why we have insisted on dialogue as a way forward, premised on truth telling and an objective analysis of our national socio-political and economic problem, including answering the legitimacy question and dealing decisively with corruption.

"Zanu PF must know that any commands that stand against the people will not succeed. What is needed is a lasting solution to the economic woes arresting this country. An iron fist approach will not work, simple."

State officials were not readily available for comment as presidential spokesman George Charamba was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.


Source - VOA

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

1 hr ago | 1026 Views

Mnangagwa owns Zuva Petroleum, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Mnangagwa's police brace for Chamisa's anti-government protests

3 hrs ago | 1439 Views

'Chamisa is foolish and needs growing up'

3 hrs ago | 1516 Views

MDC calls for Extra Ordinary Congress

3 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Zimbabwe economic update with Economist Eddie Cross

3 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe in court after 'tribalistic' chief appointment

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mugabe ex-aide in trouble over $152 650 debt

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over 'slave wages'

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

3 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Mliswa tackles business tycoon Billy Rautenbach

4 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Government threaten security of citizens

5 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Food price hikes an indictment on Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

State agents 'harass' NGO leader

5 hrs ago | 693 Views

WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

6 hrs ago | 3256 Views

ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

6 hrs ago | 6345 Views

Heal Zimbabwe condemns CIOs

7 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam completion set for 2020

8 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 12771 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

9 hrs ago | 1583 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

9 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Hungry Lions Hoovering around to devour Nyaminyami Rural District Council

9 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Flying winnowing basket or African drone?

9 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zimbabwe: A timeline of an almost failed state

10 hrs ago | 1718 Views

'Inflation will be 10% by December' boasted Ncube - end corruption and pariah state curse

10 hrs ago | 1654 Views

WATCH: Riot police drive through Bulawayo CBD this AM with loud-hailer

10 hrs ago | 4418 Views

PHOTO: Price monitors unleshed

10 hrs ago | 3397 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF youths fire warning shots

10 hrs ago | 1962 Views

The unknown power of the Zimbabwean consumer

10 hrs ago | 690 Views

Today in History: Chinamasa opening a dust bin

10 hrs ago | 1822 Views

'Reintroduce real free market economy,' argue Cross - but even more so on political front

11 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Divisions rock teachers

12 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Karenyi-Kore vows to unite MDC women

12 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zanu-PF youths push for all-inclusive talks

12 hrs ago | 4480 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 6488 Views

Tobacco farmer falls off moving truck, dies

12 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Chibaya's case further deferred

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa signs new law to ban strikes

12 hrs ago | 4765 Views

NRZ misses revenue target

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

'Poor wages dampen Zimbabwe police morale'

12 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Knowledge Musona considering his next move

12 hrs ago | 4491 Views

Mthuli under fire over illegal borrowing

12 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Harare pumping raw sewerage into dam

12 hrs ago | 420 Views

Nikuv docket vanishes on eve of trial

12 hrs ago | 937 Views

Minister blasts diamond barons

13 hrs ago | 396 Views

Buyanga loses child custody, frames magistrate

13 hrs ago | 563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days