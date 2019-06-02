Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

by Gibson Nyathi
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwean fuel situation is slowly improving although there is still more ground to be covered in restoring sanity in the sector, Energy Minister Fortune Chasi told Cabinet on Tuesday.

In a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday evening, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Chasi also said strstegies were being formulated to cushion critical industry from the on going load shedding.

The country has experienced a shortage of fuel for months with most motorists spending long hours in queues to buy it.

Last week the government blocked service stations from hiking fuel to $7 and settled for $5.

"On the fuel supply situation in the country, the minister reported that they had started to register some modecum of stability although there is more ground to be covered in bringing the situation to normalcy," said Mutsvangwa in an address to the media after the briefing.

The country has also experienced load shedding due to the depleting levels of water at the Zambezi River.

This has seen residents going up to 10 hours per day without electricity.

"On the fuel front, he reported that strategies would be implemented to cushion farmers and other critical economic entities from the on going drought induced load shedding," said Mutsvangwa.

Source - Byo24News

