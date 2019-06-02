Warriors eye COSAFA final

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe senior men's national soccer team, the Warriors, is hoping to book a berth in the COSAFA final when they clash against Zambia in what promises to be a pulsating semi-final this Wednesday (tomorrow) at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.Zimbabwe overcame the Comoros 2-0 on Saturday but Wednesday will be a different proposition for the Warriors who face a team they overcame in the 2017 and 2018 finals of Southern Africa's football showpiece.While Zambia will be on a revenge mission, Zimbabwe will be boosted by the availability of Kudakwashe Mahachi who tied the knot at the weekend.Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadebe who had to attend the wedding are also now in the Warriors camp.With national team commitment denying Mahachi of a honeymoon, the Warriors star is hoping for a favourable result when Zimbabwe face Zambia."The vibe in camp is really good after the win over Comoros and I hope that against Zambia we can maintain the positive momentum given that these games are good for our confidence and looking into possible combinations ahead AFCON. We have beaten Zambia before and I am sure we can do it on Wednesday," said Mahachi.While focus will be on making it to the COSAFA final, the Warriors will also be keen on trying different combinations ahead of the staging of the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.Zimbabwe on Wednesday meet Zambia who booked a berth in the last four courtesy of a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Malawi.