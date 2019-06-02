Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Toy gun robbers arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police have arrested two suspects accused of committing a spate of robbery, rape and housebreaking cases in Masvingo using toy guns.

Blessing Chikeyi (22) of plot number 19 Cooden Farm, and Justice Mabaya (24) of 1050 Vashandi Housing Cooperative, Victoria Range, allegedly terrorised residents of Rhodene suburb grabbing valuables and sexually abusing women.

In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho said the pair was facing eight counts of robbery, one count of rape and 15 counts of unlawful entry and theft.

Insp Chinho said all the offences were committed in Masvingo's Rhodene suburb.

"Between March and May this year, the duo broke into a number of houses robbing people of cash and valuables," she said.

"They used two toy guns to intimidate the victims. In some cases, the suspects would open water taps in the dead of the night, prompting the victims to wake up. "As the house occupants tried to fix the problem, they would be held hostage and robbed of cash and valuables."

Insp Chinho said in one of the cases, the duo broke into a house and pointed a toy gun at a woman while threatening her with  death. They ransacked the house and stole various valuables before ordering her to surrender a handbag which contained cash.

"As if that was not enough, one of the suspects went on to rape her before fleeing from the scene," Insp Chinho said.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai family won't hesitate to approach Mnangagwa for help

51 mins ago | 345 Views

Zanu-PF youths assault 'sell-out' colleagues

51 mins ago | 251 Views

Mandiwanzira gets long remand

52 mins ago | 306 Views

Mnangangwa rescues San community in Plumtree

52 mins ago | 287 Views

What the latest IMF report on Zimbabwe means

53 mins ago | 258 Views

Chombo misses medical check-up

53 mins ago | 179 Views

'Command agriculture abused by chefs'

54 mins ago | 165 Views

Dubai firm to buy Meikles Hotel

55 mins ago | 129 Views

Delta Beverages resumes sales in RTGS dollars

55 mins ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe white farmer appeals conviction

56 mins ago | 82 Views

Fugitive pastor arrested 2 years later

56 mins ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF calls on Politburo members to attend meeting

59 mins ago | 178 Views

Grain millers raise prices

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Man tries to rape pregnant soldier

1 hr ago | 234 Views

'Embrace RTGS dollar for local trade'

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumble

1 hr ago | 514 Views

Parties face censure for accessing phone numbers to canvas for votes

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'Mangoma, co-accused flouted tender procedures'

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa confronts cartels

1 hr ago | 1005 Views

Muzamhindo Presents a 10 point Plan as Zim Implode !!!

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa wants political dialogue - talk-shop cover to ban protests and to stop reforms

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zanu PF youth faces expulsions for court action against party

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe, EU to officially launch formal political dialogue

12 hrs ago | 5083 Views

Warriors eye COSAFA final

12 hrs ago | 1861 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

15 hrs ago | 5998 Views

'Zimbabwe under State of Emergency'

15 hrs ago | 6717 Views

Mnangagwa owns Zuva Petroleum, says Biti

15 hrs ago | 8973 Views

Mnangagwa's police brace for Chamisa's anti-government protests

16 hrs ago | 3872 Views

'Chamisa is foolish and needs growing up'

16 hrs ago | 5710 Views

MDC calls for Extra Ordinary Congress

16 hrs ago | 4715 Views

Zimbabwe economic update with Economist Eddie Cross

16 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

16 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

16 hrs ago | 903 Views

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

16 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zimbabwe in court after 'tribalistic' chief appointment

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Mugabe ex-aide in trouble over $152 650 debt

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over 'slave wages'

16 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

16 hrs ago | 9446 Views

Mliswa tackles business tycoon Billy Rautenbach

17 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Government threaten security of citizens

18 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Food price hikes an indictment on Zanu PF

18 hrs ago | 1408 Views

State agents 'harass' NGO leader

18 hrs ago | 945 Views

WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

19 hrs ago | 5303 Views

ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

19 hrs ago | 9383 Views

Heal Zimbabwe condemns CIOs

21 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam completion set for 2020

21 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 15373 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

23 hrs ago | 1772 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

23 hrs ago | 2039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days