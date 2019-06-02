Toy gun robbers arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested two suspects accused of committing a spate of robbery, rape and housebreaking cases in Masvingo using toy guns.Blessing Chikeyi (22) of plot number 19 Cooden Farm, and Justice Mabaya (24) of 1050 Vashandi Housing Cooperative, Victoria Range, allegedly terrorised residents of Rhodene suburb grabbing valuables and sexually abusing women.In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho said the pair was facing eight counts of robbery, one count of rape and 15 counts of unlawful entry and theft.Insp Chinho said all the offences were committed in Masvingo's Rhodene suburb."Between March and May this year, the duo broke into a number of houses robbing people of cash and valuables," she said."They used two toy guns to intimidate the victims. In some cases, the suspects would open water taps in the dead of the night, prompting the victims to wake up. "As the house occupants tried to fix the problem, they would be held hostage and robbed of cash and valuables."Insp Chinho said in one of the cases, the duo broke into a house and pointed a toy gun at a woman while threatening her with death. They ransacked the house and stole various valuables before ordering her to surrender a handbag which contained cash."As if that was not enough, one of the suspects went on to rape her before fleeing from the scene," Insp Chinho said.