Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Embrace RTGS dollar for local trade'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) deputy governor Dr Kupukile Mlambo has called on Zimbabweans to embrace the reference RTGS dollar for domestic transactions and reduce pressure on foreign currency requirements for the economy.  

This comes at a time when demand for foreign currency has remained high across various business sectors after the Central Bank earlier this year abandoned the 1:1 rate for United States dollars against the RTGS dollar.  

Speaking to senior business executives at a Confederation of Zimbabwean Industries annual general meeting recently, Dr Mlambo, said for people to gain confidence in the local currency, the industry sector should work closely with Government in implementing fair pricing practices and eliminating "speculative, arbitrage and rent seeking behaviour".

He said co-operation between the productive sector and Government was paramount in boosting consumer confidence and eliminating uncertainty on the foreign exchange market while bringing stability of the local dollar.  

"I would like to bring to your attention that the bank (RBZ) has adopted and is in the process of implementing a monetary targeting framework aimed at stabilising prices (low and stable inflation) . . . the focus will be on reserve money targeting with a view to stabilising inflation and building credibility," Dr Mlambo said.  

The deputy governor said the measures taken by the Central Bank to liberalise the foreign exchange market through the "willing-seller, willing-buyer" principle, coupled with the injection of US$500 million liquidity into the interbank system, would go a long way in bringing stability to the foreign exchange market. He said efforts by Government on the interbank are meant to anchor stability of the formal exchange rate.

In the past week, parallel market rates have been depreciating to a rate of USD$1: RTGS$6 from rates as high as USD$1: RTGS$9.  

Government has been addressing key economic fundamentals under its Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and blamed indiscipline among business players for driving speculation.

"Government is taking bold measures that are likely to correct current pricing distortions in the economy and restore confidence in the economy and the financial markets," Dr Mlambo said.  

The deputy governor also said Government had reduced fiscal deficit for the first time in years with Treasury already recording a budget surplus since beginning of the year.  

Government has also been discouraging pricing of domestic goods and services in foreign currency while stressing the need to manage and reduce the country's import bill.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai family won't hesitate to approach Mnangagwa for help

54 mins ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF youths assault 'sell-out' colleagues

54 mins ago | 275 Views

Mandiwanzira gets long remand

55 mins ago | 341 Views

Mnangangwa rescues San community in Plumtree

55 mins ago | 319 Views

What the latest IMF report on Zimbabwe means

56 mins ago | 296 Views

Chombo misses medical check-up

57 mins ago | 197 Views

'Command agriculture abused by chefs'

57 mins ago | 177 Views

Dubai firm to buy Meikles Hotel

58 mins ago | 143 Views

Delta Beverages resumes sales in RTGS dollars

58 mins ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe white farmer appeals conviction

59 mins ago | 86 Views

Fugitive pastor arrested 2 years later

59 mins ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF calls on Politburo members to attend meeting

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Grain millers raise prices

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Man tries to rape pregnant soldier

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumble

1 hr ago | 546 Views

Parties face censure for accessing phone numbers to canvas for votes

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Toy gun robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Mangoma, co-accused flouted tender procedures'

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa confronts cartels

1 hr ago | 1029 Views

Muzamhindo Presents a 10 point Plan as Zim Implode !!!

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa wants political dialogue - talk-shop cover to ban protests and to stop reforms

2 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zanu PF youth faces expulsions for court action against party

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe, EU to officially launch formal political dialogue

12 hrs ago | 5102 Views

Warriors eye COSAFA final

12 hrs ago | 1867 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

15 hrs ago | 6011 Views

'Zimbabwe under State of Emergency'

15 hrs ago | 6725 Views

Mnangagwa owns Zuva Petroleum, says Biti

15 hrs ago | 9000 Views

Mnangagwa's police brace for Chamisa's anti-government protests

16 hrs ago | 3876 Views

'Chamisa is foolish and needs growing up'

16 hrs ago | 5725 Views

MDC calls for Extra Ordinary Congress

16 hrs ago | 4722 Views

Zimbabwe economic update with Economist Eddie Cross

16 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

16 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

16 hrs ago | 905 Views

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

16 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwe in court after 'tribalistic' chief appointment

16 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mugabe ex-aide in trouble over $152 650 debt

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over 'slave wages'

16 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

16 hrs ago | 9482 Views

Mliswa tackles business tycoon Billy Rautenbach

17 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Government threaten security of citizens

18 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Food price hikes an indictment on Zanu PF

18 hrs ago | 1411 Views

State agents 'harass' NGO leader

18 hrs ago | 946 Views

WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

19 hrs ago | 5312 Views

ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

19 hrs ago | 9395 Views

Heal Zimbabwe condemns CIOs

21 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam completion set for 2020

21 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 15385 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

23 hrs ago | 1772 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

23 hrs ago | 2039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days