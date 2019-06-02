Latest News Editor's Choice


Man tries to rape pregnant soldier

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo who allegedly broke into a pregnant soldier's house and attempted to rape her has been charged with unlawful entry.

Bandlalwenkosi Ncube from Douglasdale pleaded not guilty to an unlawful entry charge when he appeared before Bulawayo Regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza. He was remanded in custody to Friday for commencement of trial.

Ncube is unemployed whereas the complainant is a soldier based in Plumtree.

The court heard that Ncube allegedly unlawfully entered the complainant's house and proceeded to her bedroom.

Prosecuting, Ms Tarisai Kamema said on May 30 this year at around 12.35AM, the soldier woke up and realised that her bedroom lights were off and her door was open. She woke up and closed the door.

"When she was going back to bed, Ncube grabbed her from behind and told her to be quiet, threatening to stab her if she screamed.

"Ncube touched her breasts, patted her tummy and undressed her. When he tried to rape the woman, she overpowered him and screamed for help.

"Ncube bit the complainant on her right shoulder and fled from the house," said Ms Kamema.

The court heard that Ncube dropped his cellphone on the bed and it was used to track him, leading to his arrest. He was arrested on the same day he allegedly committed the offence.


Source - chronicle

