Grain millers raise prices

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has increased recommended retail prices for mealie-meal, flour and rice which will see a 5kg bag of roller meal costing $9.60.In a letter addressed to millers yesterday, GMAZ said significant changes in the economy had influenced the organisation to make adjustments saying all prices are effective from June 1 this year.According to the new price list, a 2kg pack of value rice will cost $13.98 up from $11.65 while salt has gone up from $4.25 to $4.80.Flour on the other hand will now cost $14.72 per 2kg pack up from $12.27.The price of a 10kg bag of maize roller meal has been reviewed from $16.24 to $18.35 while a 20kg bag of the same product went up from $30.77 to $34.77."Following significant changes in the economy influenced by, inter alia, the change in foreign exchange policy directing millers to use the interbank rate, increase in costs of fuel and pricing of packaging in foreign currency, the GMAZ Costs Review Technical Committee has thoroughly interrogated the costing of our prices. The committee concluded that the proposed prices to obtain with effect from 1 June 2019," said GMAZ national chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara."The agreed margins, as contained in the signed Memorandum of Agreement with Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) have been used to compute the Maximum Recommended Retail Price."Meanwhile, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited has also adjusted prices for most of their products which include Mazoe syrups, bottled water, Minute Maid Juice and tomato puree.In a statement yesterday, Schweppes announced that with effect from Monday this week, a 2L bottle of original Mazoe Orange Crush and Blackberry will cost $21 and the less sugar version will be $20.40."Other flavours have been pegged at $20.40 for original Mazoe and $19.40 for less sugar versions. Bottled water will cost $2 for Bonaqua Water and $3 for Schweppes Still water per 500mls and 400mls of Minute maid juices will be pegged at $6. A can of tomato puree will now cost $6," read the statement.