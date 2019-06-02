Zanu-PF calls on Politburo members to attend meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has called on all Politburo members to attend the party's 329th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare today.The meeting will be held at the party's headquarters and all members are expected to attend. The party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo, confirmed the meeting."The Secretary for Administration Dr O.M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday the 5th of June 2019 at the party headquarters commencing at 11AM," he said.Khaya Moyo said all members are expected to be seated by 10:45AM.