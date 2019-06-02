Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dubai firm to buy Meikles Hotel

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Meikles Limited is set to dispose of its iconic Meikles Hotel in capital Harare for US$20 million to Dubai-based Albwardy Investments, NewsDay has established.

The deal, which has been on the cards for years and suffered several setbacks, will unfold in two parts.

Firstly, Albwardy Investments, through its wholly controlled local special purpose vehicle, Choicebrands, which was incorporated in Zimbabwe last year will take over the hotel land and buildings.

The second phase of the transaction will see Choicebrands acquiring the rights to operate the brand name and take over all hotel employees.

Meikles will still retain its interests in the Victoria Falls Hotel, and shareholding in Mentor Africa Limited, a company which owns The Cape Grace Hotel in South Africa.

"The (Meikles) Hotel is in a pretty bad shape and requires a whole lot of money to upgrade and return to world-class standards, but the group just does not have that kind of money for now. They are already sitting on a huge pile of debt, so borrowing more funds will not be an option. So it makes sense for them to sell it off and invest the proceeds in their other operations," said a source with intimate knowledge of the transaction.

As at March 2018, the Meikles Group had US$174 million in total liabilities, with borrowings amounting to US$73 million.

An enquiry with the Competition and Tariffs Commission confirmed that the watchdog was reviewing the multi-million-dollar transaction.

"Yes, we are handling the transaction involving Meikles Hotel," said director Ellen Ruparanganda.

The deal awaits further shareholder approval, with an extraordinary meeting scheduled for this month in accordance with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange rules.

Meikles has since published a cautionary statement to that effect.

"Further to the cautionary statement published in the Press on February 22, 2019 and subsequent updates on March 20, 2019, April 12, 2019 and May 2, 2019, the directors of Meikles Limited wish to advise shareholders that discussion to sell certain of its hospitality assets are on-going. The company will be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed disposal at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened at a future date," Meikles said in a statement last month.

Contacted for comment, Meikles company secretary Thabani Mpofu said he could not comment beyond the cautionary statement.

Albwardy Investments already has presence in over 20 countries where it operates in a number of business sectors, ranging from retail, food distribution, construction, engineering, and hospitality.

The company also controls Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, Four Seasons Safari Lodge in Serengeti, Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Four Seasons Private Residences Seychelles, Park Hyatt in Zanzibar, Hyatt Regency Dar Es Salaam, Hyatt Regency in Addis Ababa, Melia in Zanzibar, Melia in Serengeti and Melia in Arusha.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai family won't hesitate to approach Mnangagwa for help

57 mins ago | 408 Views

Zanu-PF youths assault 'sell-out' colleagues

57 mins ago | 300 Views

Mandiwanzira gets long remand

58 mins ago | 374 Views

Mnangangwa rescues San community in Plumtree

58 mins ago | 345 Views

What the latest IMF report on Zimbabwe means

59 mins ago | 324 Views

Chombo misses medical check-up

59 mins ago | 208 Views

'Command agriculture abused by chefs'

60 mins ago | 188 Views

Delta Beverages resumes sales in RTGS dollars

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe white farmer appeals conviction

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Fugitive pastor arrested 2 years later

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF calls on Politburo members to attend meeting

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Grain millers raise prices

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Man tries to rape pregnant soldier

1 hr ago | 265 Views

'Embrace RTGS dollar for local trade'

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumble

1 hr ago | 576 Views

Parties face censure for accessing phone numbers to canvas for votes

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Toy gun robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 95 Views

'Mangoma, co-accused flouted tender procedures'

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa confronts cartels

1 hr ago | 1063 Views

Muzamhindo Presents a 10 point Plan as Zim Implode !!!

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mnangagwa wants political dialogue - talk-shop cover to ban protests and to stop reforms

2 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zanu PF youth faces expulsions for court action against party

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe, EU to officially launch formal political dialogue

12 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Warriors eye COSAFA final

12 hrs ago | 1873 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

15 hrs ago | 6023 Views

'Zimbabwe under State of Emergency'

15 hrs ago | 6732 Views

Mnangagwa owns Zuva Petroleum, says Biti

16 hrs ago | 9017 Views

Mnangagwa's police brace for Chamisa's anti-government protests

16 hrs ago | 3877 Views

'Chamisa is foolish and needs growing up'

16 hrs ago | 5742 Views

MDC calls for Extra Ordinary Congress

16 hrs ago | 4729 Views

Zimbabwe economic update with Economist Eddie Cross

16 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

16 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

16 hrs ago | 906 Views

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

16 hrs ago | 786 Views

Zimbabwe in court after 'tribalistic' chief appointment

16 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Mugabe ex-aide in trouble over $152 650 debt

16 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over 'slave wages'

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

16 hrs ago | 9513 Views

Mliswa tackles business tycoon Billy Rautenbach

17 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Government threaten security of citizens

18 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Food price hikes an indictment on Zanu PF

18 hrs ago | 1412 Views

State agents 'harass' NGO leader

18 hrs ago | 946 Views

WATCH: 'Prophet Makandiwa stole my phone and burnt my Car'

19 hrs ago | 5321 Views

ZANU PF deploys Mthuli Ncube in Lupane?

19 hrs ago | 9400 Views

Heal Zimbabwe condemns CIOs

21 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam completion set for 2020

22 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Meet the white man accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 15390 Views

Choppies suspended CEO denies allegations made against him

23 hrs ago | 1774 Views

We are at the bus stop 'pa Muchaka'

23 hrs ago | 2039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days