Ndebele 'King' rallies Zimbabweans in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

The claimant to the Ndebele throne Bulelani Khumalo has inited Zimbabweans in Sopiuth Africa to an Indaba which will beheld on SAturday the 8th of June at Berea Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.The event is expected to commence at 10 AM.In a statement issued on Wednesday by Ibutho le Nqama the spokesperson Sidumo Sikhosana said, "The Imbizo will be graced by chiefs from Zimbabwe."Participants are encouraged to dress in in traditional regalia and not wear political clothing.Food and traditional beverages will be served at the event and various groups have been invited to entertain the participants.Bulelani Khumalo was unveiled by historian Pathisa Nyathi as the rightful heir to the Ndebele throne few years back during an event held at Mhlahlandlela.His ascendency to the throne was blocked by the government after the Minister of Local government July Moyo told the CFrown Council that the King is an unconstitutional structure in Zimbabwe.Other claimants to the Ndebele throne are Stanley Raphael Khumalo and Peter Zwide Khumalo.