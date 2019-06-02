Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko took US$3 million payout for 7% stake to quit Choppies

by ZimLive
2 mins ago | Views
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and his son Siqokoqela have sold their shares in Choppies Supermarkets Zimbabwe for US$2.9 million, the company has announced.

In a notice to shareholders, Botswana-headquartered Choppies said before the transaction, it held "93 percent of the economic interest and 49 percent of the equity while the Mphokos held a 7 percent economic interest and 51 percent of the equity" in Nanavac Investments, trading as Choppies Zimbabwe.

"Following completion of the Nanavac transaction, Choppies now holds 100 percent of the economic interest and equity in Nanavac Investments," Choppies said in the May 21 notice to shareholders, although the transaction is said to have been completed on January 11 this year.

Economic interest refers to one's share of the company's profits, losses and distributions.

Mphoko was locked in a bruising fight for the control of Choppies Zimbabwe after he was removed as Vice President in November 2017 following a military coup.

The conclusion of the transaction finally confirms that Mphoko and his son may have helped circumvent Zimbabwe's indigenisation laws which required big foreign investors (transactions of US$500,000 and upwards) to cede majority shareholding to locals.

Choppies' suspended CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu said last year that Mphoko and his son had not invested a cent in the operation, and were only given 7 percent shares for "facilitating" the retailer's entry into Zimbabwe.

"As a matter of fact, Choppies operations in Zimbabwe are owned, in the main, by Choppies Enterprises Limited, a company registered in Botswana. The reference of the 51 percent being owned by the Mphokos was done so as to comply with legislation which was put in place by the government which precluded foreigners from owning big stakes in businesses in preference to locals," Ottapathu said.

The new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has committed to do away with the indigenisation legislation except for diamond mining – a move which triggered Choppies to move against the Mphokos.

Siqokoqela and his wife, Nomagugu, had been hit with fraud charges instigated by Ottapathu over claims they went to supermarkets and took cash from tills without authorisation. The charges were dropped after they agreed to the exit.

Meanwhile, Ottapathu is fighting his suspension by Choppies.

Choppies said in a notice to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange that the CEO's suspension was "valid and proper" and related to "an aggregation of activities and conduct" by him which would be disclosed soon.

"This is simple character assassination, which does not give me a chance to defend myself. I was suspended without notice and without a hearing," said Ottapathu. "I deny the insinuations and allegations that I have done anything wrong.

"I have said repeatedly that I have not been involved in material wrongdoing or that I benefited financially from any of the transactions, which have now been under investigation since our shares were suspended almost a year ago. I'm going to challenge my suspension in court at the soonest opportunity — as I do not believe it is justified or that it was done in a manner, which was valid or proper."

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa condemned for banning strikes

20 mins ago | 36 Views

Govt in Murambatsvina 2 drive

31 mins ago | 214 Views

Goat-herder's attack on Chief Ndiweni outrageous, uncivil and un-African!

32 mins ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa putting Zimbabwe under an undeclared 'state of emergency'

33 mins ago | 112 Views

Election losers turn to campaign at Dr Dabengwa's funeral

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Ndebele 'King' rallies Zimbabweans in South Africa

1 hr ago | 605 Views

Should online gambling be legalized In Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Temba Mliswa defends Auxilia Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Coup rumor against President ED Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 4865 Views

'Army vehicle killed Jackie Madondo'

3 hrs ago | 3968 Views

Tsvangirai family won't hesitate to approach Mnangagwa for help

4 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Zanu-PF youths assault 'sell-out' colleagues

4 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Mandiwanzira gets long remand

4 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Mnangangwa rescues San community in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 1336 Views

What the latest IMF report on Zimbabwe means

4 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Chombo misses medical check-up

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

'Command agriculture abused by chefs'

4 hrs ago | 977 Views

Dubai firm to buy Meikles Hotel

4 hrs ago | 702 Views

Delta Beverages resumes sales in RTGS dollars

4 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe white farmer appeals conviction

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

Fugitive pastor arrested 2 years later

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zanu-PF calls on Politburo members to attend meeting

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

Grain millers raise prices

4 hrs ago | 845 Views

Man tries to rape pregnant soldier

4 hrs ago | 783 Views

'Embrace RTGS dollar for local trade'

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumble

4 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Parties face censure for accessing phone numbers to canvas for votes

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Toy gun robbers arrested

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Mangoma, co-accused flouted tender procedures'

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa confronts cartels

4 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Muzamhindo Presents a 10 point Plan as Zim Implode !!!

4 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Mnangagwa wants political dialogue - talk-shop cover to ban protests and to stop reforms

5 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Zanu PF youth faces expulsions for court action against party

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe, EU to officially launch formal political dialogue

15 hrs ago | 5768 Views

Warriors eye COSAFA final

15 hrs ago | 2117 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

18 hrs ago | 6520 Views

'Zimbabwe under State of Emergency'

18 hrs ago | 7077 Views

Mnangagwa owns Zuva Petroleum, says Biti

18 hrs ago | 9859 Views

Mnangagwa's police brace for Chamisa's anti-government protests

19 hrs ago | 4024 Views

'Chamisa is foolish and needs growing up'

19 hrs ago | 6385 Views

MDC calls for Extra Ordinary Congress

19 hrs ago | 5042 Views

Zimbabwe economic update with Economist Eddie Cross

19 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

19 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

19 hrs ago | 988 Views

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

19 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimbabwe in court after 'tribalistic' chief appointment

19 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mugabe ex-aide in trouble over $152 650 debt

19 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned over 'slave wages'

19 hrs ago | 845 Views

Chiwenga 'too sick' to return to work

19 hrs ago | 11226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days