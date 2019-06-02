Latest News Editor's Choice


Bogus UK company investing in Zimbabwe exposed

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
A bogus United Kingdom based firm, Bestfield Consulting, has reportedly invested a whooping US$100 million to train  small-scale miners in modern mining methods.

The Herald reported that the project will especially focus on gold where small scale miners continue to outperform their primary producing counterparts despite a heavy reliance on rudimentary mining methods.

However an investigation by shadowy investigative group Team Pachedu reveals that the company is a bogus company with no traceable record and their directors have no history either in mining on in gold.

"The directors, Jacob Samuriwo and Akinseye Aluko are mere lecturers and have no meaningful experience in the mining sector. None of their official ventures was valued beyond £100." Pachedu said.

The company wad constituted in July 2018.


The deal was struck between Bestfield Consulting and Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF).

The following are listed as the core business of the UK firm:

Trailer parks and campsites
Canned meats (except baby food), meat slaughtered on site
Poultry, processed: canned
Noodles, fried (chinese)
Door mats, rubber
Aircurtains (blower)
Sample changers, nuclear radiation
Street and trolley car transportation
Domestic freight forwarding
Reducing facility

Source - Byo24News

