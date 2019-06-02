Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to finalise Mthuli Ncube's Lupane candidacy

by Gibson Nyathi
22 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Matabeleland North meets in Lupane this weekend where the candidacy of Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in the Lupane East by election is expected to be discussed.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Sithembile Gumbo in April this year following a long illness exacerbated by injuries sustained in an accident in 2014.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa promulgated August 3 as the date of the by election.

"The idea of deploying Mthuli in the by election has been discussed in the province but no concrete decision was reached," said a Zanu-PF official.

"It is expected that the matter will be finalised on Saturday so that preparations for the by elections start. We do not anticipate that Mthuli's candidacy will be opposed by anyone."

The province is also expected to discuss the humiliation of provincial affairs minister and Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Richard Moyo during the burial of struggle icon Dumiso Dabengwa in Ntabazinduna on Saturday.

Moyo is also the Zanu-PF Umguza legislator under which Ntabazinduna falls.

Moyo, representing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was forced to cut his speech within four minutes after he was booed by members of the public.

"The provincial leadership is not happy about the humiliation suffered by Moyo during the burial. There is a feeling that the humiliation was instigated by Chief Ndiweni and elements of the Nelson Chamisa MDC," said a Zanu-PF member.

Source - Byo24News

