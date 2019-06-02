Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo denies recieving $400 000 from Gono

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo has denied allegations that he was paid $400 000 by former Reserve Bank Govenor Dr Gideon Gono to draft a ZANU PF manifesto in 2008 bloody run off elections that claimed lives of more than twenty opposition activists.

"Shuwa shuwa Mukanya. What $400,000 booklet for Gono are hallucinating about?" Prof Moyo responded to a Twitter user who had thrown the quesation about the cash. "Did you or any of your fellow ediots make that kind of payment for a booklet for Gono?  Ndimi makaora mufunge. Munonyepa sitereki saMnangagwa imi. Chunhu chenyu chaora!"

In May National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire allerged that Prof Moyo was paid money by ZANU PF to create the manifesto booklet which was distributed during a soccer match.

Some opposition activists have accused Moyo of being used by ZANU PF in 2008 to ;lengthen their stay in power.

Prof Moyo further revealed that Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri poured US$100 000 to a students union to fund the campaign for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Is it true that Zimdef purchased Pandari lodge for 2.2 million after outbidding other potential buyers and bought property along Tongogara street."One Melrose asked Prof Moyo.

"If that happened, as I hear it did, it was before July 2015 when I was appointed to the higher education ministry. Metbank folks should also know. In the same vein, ask Oppah Muchinguri why she gave ZICOSU US$100,000 in 2015 to prop up Emmerson Mnangagwa's successionist campaign!"Moyo said. 


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

An economy of values and aspirations - Prof Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Mthuli Ncube's Lupane candidacy

3 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Bogus UK company investing in Zimbabwe exposed

3 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Mphoko took US$3 million payout for 7% stake to quit Choppies

3 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Mnangagwa condemned for banning strikes

4 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Govt in Murambatsvina 2 drive

4 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Goat-herder's attack on Chief Ndiweni outrageous, uncivil and un-African!

4 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Mnangagwa putting Zimbabwe under an undeclared 'state of emergency'

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Election losers turn to campaign at Dr Dabengwa's funeral

4 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Ndebele 'King' rallies Zimbabweans in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Should online gambling be legalized In Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Temba Mliswa defends Auxilia Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2650 Views

Coup rumor against President ED Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 9860 Views

'Army vehicle killed Jackie Madondo'

6 hrs ago | 7911 Views

Tsvangirai family won't hesitate to approach Mnangagwa for help

7 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Zanu-PF youths assault 'sell-out' colleagues

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Mandiwanzira gets long remand

7 hrs ago | 3159 Views

Mnangangwa rescues San community in Plumtree

7 hrs ago | 1667 Views

What the latest IMF report on Zimbabwe means

7 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Chombo misses medical check-up

7 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Command agriculture abused by chefs'

7 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Dubai firm to buy Meikles Hotel

7 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Delta Beverages resumes sales in RTGS dollars

7 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Zimbabwe white farmer appeals conviction

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

Fugitive pastor arrested 2 years later

7 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Zanu-PF calls on Politburo members to attend meeting

7 hrs ago | 794 Views

Grain millers raise prices

7 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Man tries to rape pregnant soldier

7 hrs ago | 1134 Views

'Embrace RTGS dollar for local trade'

7 hrs ago | 610 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumble

7 hrs ago | 3081 Views

Parties face censure for accessing phone numbers to canvas for votes

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Toy gun robbers arrested

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

'Mangoma, co-accused flouted tender procedures'

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa confronts cartels

8 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Muzamhindo Presents a 10 point Plan as Zim Implode !!!

8 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Mnangagwa wants political dialogue - talk-shop cover to ban protests and to stop reforms

8 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Zanu PF youth faces expulsions for court action against party

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zimbabwe, EU to officially launch formal political dialogue

18 hrs ago | 6167 Views

Warriors eye COSAFA final

18 hrs ago | 2280 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

21 hrs ago | 6936 Views

'Zimbabwe under State of Emergency'

22 hrs ago | 7253 Views

Mnangagwa owns Zuva Petroleum, says Biti

22 hrs ago | 10483 Views

Mnangagwa's police brace for Chamisa's anti-government protests

22 hrs ago | 4102 Views

'Chamisa is foolish and needs growing up'

22 hrs ago | 6745 Views

MDC calls for Extra Ordinary Congress

22 hrs ago | 5260 Views

Zimbabwe economic update with Economist Eddie Cross

22 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

22 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

22 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Police recover 58 cattle, 9 donkeys stolen from Botswana

22 hrs ago | 881 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days