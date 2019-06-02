Jonathan Moyo denies recieving $400 000 from Gono

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Professor Jonathan Moyo has denied allegations that he was paid $400 000 by former Reserve Bank Govenor Dr Gideon Gono to draft a ZANU PF manifesto in 2008 bloody run off elections that claimed lives of more than twenty opposition activists."Shuwa shuwa Mukanya. What $400,000 booklet for Gono are hallucinating about?" Prof Moyo responded to a Twitter user who had thrown the quesation about the cash. "Did you or any of your fellow ediots make that kind of payment for a booklet for Gono? Ndimi makaora mufunge. Munonyepa sitereki saMnangagwa imi. Chunhu chenyu chaora!"In May National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire allerged that Prof Moyo was paid money by ZANU PF to create the manifesto booklet which was distributed during a soccer match.Some opposition activists have accused Moyo of being used by ZANU PF in 2008 to ;lengthen their stay in power.Prof Moyo further revealed that Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri poured US$100 000 to a students union to fund the campaign for President Emmerson Mnangagwa."Is it true that Zimdef purchased Pandari lodge for 2.2 million after outbidding other potential buyers and bought property along Tongogara street."One Melrose asked Prof Moyo."If that happened, as I hear it did, it was before July 2015 when I was appointed to the higher education ministry. Metbank folks should also know. In the same vein, ask Oppah Muchinguri why she gave ZICOSU US$100,000 in 2015 to prop up Emmerson Mnangagwa's successionist campaign!"Moyo said.