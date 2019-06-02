Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PROPHECY: 2 heroes to die in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Divine     Kingdom Ministries leader Pastor Ian Ndlovu has issued a chilling prophecy that two heroes are going to die in Zimbabwe soon.

In a message issued during an Africa Day swervice ion Bulawayo Ndlovu said:

We need to pray because there are two more heroes following the late Dumiso Dabengwa very soon. We need to pray because there is an opportunity for God to extend their lives. The heroes are very big ones.

We must continue to pray for the lives of these heroes.

Ian Ndlovu has carved his name for issuing Prophecies that come to pass.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo denies recieving $400 000 from Gono

2 hrs ago | 1270 Views

An economy of values and aspirations - Prof Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Mthuli Ncube's Lupane candidacy

3 hrs ago | 3868 Views

Bogus UK company investing in Zimbabwe exposed

3 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Mphoko took US$3 million payout for 7% stake to quit Choppies

4 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Mnangagwa condemned for banning strikes

4 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Govt in Murambatsvina 2 drive

4 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Goat-herder's attack on Chief Ndiweni outrageous, uncivil and un-African!

4 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mnangagwa putting Zimbabwe under an undeclared 'state of emergency'

4 hrs ago | 966 Views

Election losers turn to campaign at Dr Dabengwa's funeral

5 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Ndebele 'King' rallies Zimbabweans in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Should online gambling be legalized In Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Temba Mliswa defends Auxilia Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2774 Views

Coup rumor against President ED Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 10246 Views

'Army vehicle killed Jackie Madondo'

6 hrs ago | 8239 Views

Tsvangirai family won't hesitate to approach Mnangagwa for help

8 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Zanu-PF youths assault 'sell-out' colleagues

8 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Mandiwanzira gets long remand

8 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Mnangangwa rescues San community in Plumtree

8 hrs ago | 1694 Views

What the latest IMF report on Zimbabwe means

8 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Chombo misses medical check-up

8 hrs ago | 1021 Views

'Command agriculture abused by chefs'

8 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Dubai firm to buy Meikles Hotel

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Delta Beverages resumes sales in RTGS dollars

8 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Zimbabwe white farmer appeals conviction

8 hrs ago | 617 Views

Fugitive pastor arrested 2 years later

8 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zanu-PF calls on Politburo members to attend meeting

8 hrs ago | 808 Views

Grain millers raise prices

8 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Man tries to rape pregnant soldier

8 hrs ago | 1163 Views

'Embrace RTGS dollar for local trade'

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumble

8 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Parties face censure for accessing phone numbers to canvas for votes

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

Toy gun robbers arrested

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Mangoma, co-accused flouted tender procedures'

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa confronts cartels

8 hrs ago | 4062 Views

Muzamhindo Presents a 10 point Plan as Zim Implode !!!

8 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Mnangagwa wants political dialogue - talk-shop cover to ban protests and to stop reforms

8 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Zanu PF youth faces expulsions for court action against party

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zimbabwe, EU to officially launch formal political dialogue

18 hrs ago | 6211 Views

Warriors eye COSAFA final

18 hrs ago | 2298 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improving'

21 hrs ago | 6976 Views

'Zimbabwe under State of Emergency'

22 hrs ago | 7270 Views

Mnangagwa owns Zuva Petroleum, says Biti

22 hrs ago | 10530 Views

Mnangagwa's police brace for Chamisa's anti-government protests

23 hrs ago | 4115 Views

'Chamisa is foolish and needs growing up'

23 hrs ago | 6786 Views

MDC calls for Extra Ordinary Congress

23 hrs ago | 5284 Views

Zimbabwe economic update with Economist Eddie Cross

23 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Ex-cop handcuffs, assaults wife over DStv decoder

23 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Command Agriculture defaulters blacklisted

23 hrs ago | 1043 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days