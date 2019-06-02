News / National
PROPHECY: 2 heroes to die in Zimbabwe
1 min ago | Views
Divine Kingdom Ministries leader Pastor Ian Ndlovu has issued a chilling prophecy that two heroes are going to die in Zimbabwe soon.
In a message issued during an Africa Day swervice ion Bulawayo Ndlovu said:
We need to pray because there are two more heroes following the late Dumiso Dabengwa very soon. We need to pray because there is an opportunity for God to extend their lives. The heroes are very big ones.
We must continue to pray for the lives of these heroes.
Ian Ndlovu has carved his name for issuing Prophecies that come to pass.
Watch the video below:
In a message issued during an Africa Day swervice ion Bulawayo Ndlovu said:
We need to pray because there are two more heroes following the late Dumiso Dabengwa very soon. We need to pray because there is an opportunity for God to extend their lives. The heroes are very big ones.
We must continue to pray for the lives of these heroes.
Ian Ndlovu has carved his name for issuing Prophecies that come to pass.
Watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News
Comments
Newly built modern house in zimre park reduced to sell
We build, plastering, painting, tubing and plumbing etc
Cowdray park stands behind old police station 200sqm for 3,500 deposit accepted balance in 12 months