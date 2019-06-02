Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa confronts Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop using Robert Mugabe's tactics to crush dissenting voices and activists who are showing displeasure at how the government is running the country.

Chamisa was commenting on the recent crackdown on civic society activists by the Mnangagwa government.

At least seven activists have been arrested and are being tried with plotting to subvert ba constitutional government through violent protests to be implemented in June and July.

The state is arguing that the activists were trained in mass mobilisation and use of small arms.

"The recent arrest  detention of 7 activists,cases of crackdown against opposition,labour and civil society activists confirm that NOTHING IS NEW in Zimbabwe." Chamisa said. "ED stop adopting the same old tactics used by tyrants to repress,harass, embarrass and terrorize citizens. Free the #Zimbabwe7."

Government is accusing a Serbian organisation CANVAS of being behind the training of the arrested activists.

CANVAS is an organisation that was formed from the ashes of Otpor! that led to the downfall of Serbian dictator Slobadan Milosevik.

The Zimbabwe Diaspora for Democracy Inc. has launched an online petition demanding the release of the 7 human rights defenders currently being held in police custody on charges after attending human rights workshops abroad.

"This violates Article 12 (1) and (2) of the UN Convention on Human and People’s Rights and Article 6." The organisation said.



