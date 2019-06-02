Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa denounces demonstrations

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has slammed the culture of violence and demonstrations by workers, saying that must never be used in the Second Republic as they worsen economic challenges facing the country and provide a fertile ground for conflict.

He said differing positions and perspectives were permissible in the country but a militant attitude was futile as it serves to widen fissures, thereby delaying economic turnaround.  President Mnangagwa was addressing delegates during a launch of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF).

The TNF is a platform that brings together Government, business and labour to discuss challenges affecting the country.  The launch of the TNF coincided with the TNF Bill being signed into law early yesterday morning by President Mnangagwa.

"In the Second Republic, let us shun the culture of militancy, disharmony and demonstrations. We must develop greater understanding of each other's perspectives. Like one writer says, ‘Most problems would disappear if people talk to each other more, instead of talking about each other," said President Mnangagwa.

"Differing positions must be permissible within our country, however, these must never divide us or result in conflict. Violence must never be used as a tool to gain temporary advantage, at the expense of the people we must serve and protect. The old, retrogressive culture will only serve to widen our fissures and exacerbate our socio-economic challenges, and further delay the prosperity that our country so much needs and our people deserve."

President Mnangagwa said there was need to desist from a confrontational attitude.

More to follow.....

Source - the herald

