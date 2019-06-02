ZRP speaks out on profiling of all former officers

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed a purported internal communication signal dated 31/05/19, titled "Profiling of all former officers and members of ZRP".ZRP said in a statement on Wednesday, "Members of the public are accordingly advised that this is a false communication signal which did not originate from the Zimbabwe Republic Police."The police reiterate that no profiling or monitoring of retired or discharged former police officers is underway. The fake radio signal and its contents are thus dismissed with the contempt it deserves."On Wednesday online media was awash with reports that thee Zimbabwe Republic Police has cancelled all leave for police officers and resolved that officers are no longer allowed to resign.The reports quoted a bogus internal memo to allegedly addressed to all police stations dated May 31, 2019 which read in part:Addressees are being advised that all forms of leave and time off have been cancelled/suspended until further notice. All officers and members should be advised to report back to their respective workstations by 01/06/19 without fail.The Police force has also decided to put under surveillance discharged or retired officers as they are thought to be supportive of civil disobedience. The bulletin reads;Profile and strictly monitor all retired and discharged members or officers within their areas of jurisdiction.This office is greatly concerned with the involvement of the retired or discharged members in organising and coordinating civil unrest and demonstrations across the country.The bogus memo further stated that all retirement requests by members who have not reached pensionable age have been suspended.