Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP speaks out on profiling of all former officers

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed a purported internal communication signal dated 31/05/19, titled "Profiling of all former officers and members of ZRP".

ZRP said in a statement on Wednesday, "Members of the public are accordingly advised that this is a false communication signal which did not originate from the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

"The police reiterate that no profiling or monitoring of retired or discharged former police officers is underway.  The fake radio signal and its contents are thus dismissed with the contempt it deserves."

On Wednesday online media was awash with reports that thee Zimbabwe Republic Police has cancelled all leave for police officers and resolved that officers are no longer allowed to resign.
The reports quoted a bogus internal memo to allegedly addressed to all police stations dated May 31, 2019 which  read in part:

Addressees are being advised that all forms of leave and time off have been cancelled/suspended until further notice. All officers and members should be advised to report back to their respective workstations by 01/06/19 without fail.

The Police force has also decided to put under surveillance discharged or retired officers as they are thought to be supportive of civil disobedience. The bulletin reads;

Profile and strictly monitor all retired and discharged members or officers within their areas of jurisdiction.

This office is greatly concerned with the involvement of the retired or discharged members in organising and coordinating civil unrest and demonstrations across the country.

The bogus memo further stated that all retirement requests by members who have not reached pensionable age have been suspended.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt to descend on economic saboteurs

2 hrs ago | 1041 Views

The latest slots online in 2019

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Letitia Gaga re-elected ICSAZ President

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

New Committee progresses green tourism in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

High prices can be stopped

3 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Hunger and disease kill school children in remote Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira named Zimbabwe tourism Ambassador

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe customer is no longer king

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Masisi promises to quit as Botswana's showdown looms

3 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Rural teachers' union leader detained after strike call

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mnangagwa denounces demonstrations

3 hrs ago | 914 Views

19 year old pilot shatters aviation record

3 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Chamisa confronts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4188 Views

PROPHECY: 2 heroes to die in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 8334 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies recieving $400 000 from Gono

8 hrs ago | 4032 Views

An economy of values and aspirations - Prof Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Zanu-PF to finalise Mthuli Ncube's Lupane candidacy

9 hrs ago | 7709 Views

Bogus UK company investing in Zimbabwe exposed

9 hrs ago | 3602 Views

Mphoko took US$3 million payout for 7% stake to quit Choppies

10 hrs ago | 3453 Views

Mnangagwa condemned for banning strikes

10 hrs ago | 4536 Views

Govt in Murambatsvina 2 drive

10 hrs ago | 3409 Views

Goat-herder's attack on Chief Ndiweni outrageous, uncivil and un-African!

10 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Mnangagwa putting Zimbabwe under an undeclared 'state of emergency'

10 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Election losers turn to campaign at Dr Dabengwa's funeral

11 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Ndebele 'King' rallies Zimbabweans in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Should online gambling be legalized In Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 329 Views

Temba Mliswa defends Auxilia Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 4055 Views

Coup rumor against President ED Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 13176 Views

'Army vehicle killed Jackie Madondo'

12 hrs ago | 11910 Views

Tsvangirai family won't hesitate to approach Mnangagwa for help

13 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Zanu-PF youths assault 'sell-out' colleagues

13 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mandiwanzira gets long remand

13 hrs ago | 4195 Views

Mnangangwa rescues San community in Plumtree

13 hrs ago | 1963 Views

What the latest IMF report on Zimbabwe means

13 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Chombo misses medical check-up

13 hrs ago | 1152 Views

'Command agriculture abused by chefs'

13 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Dubai firm to buy Meikles Hotel

13 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Delta Beverages resumes sales in RTGS dollars

13 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Zimbabwe white farmer appeals conviction

13 hrs ago | 712 Views

Fugitive pastor arrested 2 years later

13 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zanu-PF calls on Politburo members to attend meeting

14 hrs ago | 932 Views

Grain millers raise prices

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Man tries to rape pregnant soldier

14 hrs ago | 1366 Views

'Embrace RTGS dollar for local trade'

14 hrs ago | 762 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumble

14 hrs ago | 3950 Views

Parties face censure for accessing phone numbers to canvas for votes

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Toy gun robbers arrested

14 hrs ago | 497 Views

'Mangoma, co-accused flouted tender procedures'

14 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa confronts cartels

14 hrs ago | 4930 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days