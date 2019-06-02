WATCH: 'Mnangagwa must buy a bicycle convoy' says Chiwenga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Controversial street preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga has come out guns blazing against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government over the statements that Zimbabweans must dump their cars and buy bicycles to save fuel.Minister of Energy and Power Development Fortune Chasi told a media briefing recently that it will be better for Zimbabweans to buy bicycles and so that the country can save on fuel reserves.Minister Chasi's statements comes after Deputry Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi announced that that he has dumped his big car for a small one to save fuel.watch the video below: