Mthuli Ncube meets US ambassador

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday met United States of America Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols and discussed a number of issues, including economic reforms and investment opportunities for US firms.

The duo also talked about the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Staff Monitored Programme (SMP).

Prof Ncube tweeted, "Met with @usembassyharare Ambassador Nichols. Discussed progress of broad #Zimbabwe economic reforms, IMF Staff Monitoring Program and Zimbabwe investment opportunities for American companies." The US embassy in Harare confirmed the meeting.

"Ambassador Nichols met Finance Minister @MthuliNcube. They discussed the progress on SOE (State owned Enterprise) privatisation, US investment opportunities, land & agricultural reforms, implementation of Staff Monitoring Program & the importance of political reforms which must accompany economic reforms," tweeted the US embassy.


Recently, Ambassador Nichols said the economy would recover, but cautioned it won't happen "overnight".

The meeting between Prof Ncube and Ambassador Nichols comes a few days after the IMF said Zimbabwe was making significant economic reforms led the new dispensation.

Source - the herald

