Mnangagwa calls for fierce fight against corruption

by Staff reporter
ZANU-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa yesterday called for a fierce fight against corruption at all levels for economic turnaround to be achieved.

Further, the President said there was need to increase productivity to create more jobs and ensure availability of goods on the market.

Briefing journalists soon after ZANU-PF's 329th ordinary session of the Politburo yesterday, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa demanded that corruption be fought while productivity was also enhanced "to turn around the fortunes of the country's economy".

Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa briefed Politburo members on the importance of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF), which he launched yesterday.

The TNF is expected to allow Government, business and labour to address any issues of concern amicably. In addition, Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa was pleased to host Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who was in the country for a three-day official visit last week.

"The President briefed members that Tanzania is committed to sell 700 000 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe to ease food shortages in the country," he said.

Khaya Moyo also said the party's national Secretary for Commissariat Engelbert Rugeje gave a detailed report on the recent Zanu-PF delegation's visit to China, which was led by national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

The party's national secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu also gave a comprehensive report on the operations of all Zanu-PF departments while secretary for Finance, who is the acting secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, gave a brief report on the intra-party dialogue.

The intra-party dialogue is meant to ensure all political parties that participated in last year's elections to contribute towards economic turnaround for the benefit of citizens.

Khaya Moyo also said some parts of the country will have Council and National Assembly by-elections.

"There are by-elections in Kadoma Ward 2, Nyanga South by-elections in Ward 26, Bikita East Ward 31, Nkayi South Ward 3 and Tsholotsho North Ward 7.

"Lupane East is going to have a National Assembly by-election which is set for August 3, this year," said Khaya Moyo.

All political parties have been advised by ZEC on the election dates.

Source - the herald

