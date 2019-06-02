Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe booted out of Cosafa Cup

by SuperSport
19 secs ago
Zimbabwe 0 - 0 Zambia (Zambia win 4-2 on penalties)
ZAMBIA beat defending champions Zimbabwe 4-2 on penalties (0-0 after regulation time) at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban yesterday evening to book their place in the 2019 Cosafa Cup final.

Khama Billiat and Admiral Muskwe missed The Warriors' opening two spot-kicks while Chipolopolo were faultless from the spot netting all four of their attempts.

The best chance of the game fell to Zambia in the 41st minute following a contentious call for handball in the area by the match official.

Austin Muwowo, though, failed to convert from the spot as Elvis Chipezeze pulled off a good save before diving on the loose ball to deny the forward a second bite at the cherry.

Zambia continued to probe following the break and were again denied by the Barako FC goalkeeper just short of the hour mark. Benson Sakala's rasping effort looked destined for the back of the net, but the shot-stopper was up to the task.

The Warriors improved in the closing stages of the game and after Knowledge Musona was superbly denied by Sebastian Mwange, Phlana Kadewere squandered a chance to win the game in the final minute of regulation time.

A swift counter-attack spearhead by Billiat and Musona, ended with the forward who could only curl his attempt wide with the goal at his mercy. The game would duly be decided by a shoot-out which Zambia won to book a clash against Botswana.

Chipolopolo will be hoping to add to their four Cosafa Cup titles with victory over their Southern African rivals on Saturday.



Source - SuperSport

