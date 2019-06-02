Latest News Editor's Choice


Mine scavenger axed on the head in fight for loot

by Staff reporter
A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Ngozi Mine in Bulawayo has been arrested for axing his neighbour on the head over a mosquito net they had picked up from a dumpsite.

Mr Clement Zulu (39) was injured after he was attacked at Ngozi Mine by Robios Mkhize.

Mkhize appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Urgent Vundla and pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody to June 10 for judgment and sentence. Mkhize told the court that he never intended to hurt his neighbour.

"My emotions got the better of me. I was stressed and when we had a misunderstanding I took out my anger on him. May the court forgive me and give me a reasonable sentence," he said.

The prosecutor, Mr Kenneth Shava, said on March 28 at around 4PM, the two had a misunderstanding over a mosquito net they had picked up.

"Mkhize was claiming that he had seen it first while Mr Zulu was claiming that he was the one who picked it up. The two exchanged words before Mkhize picked up a tin and struck Mr Zulu on the forehead.  

"Mr Zulu did not fight back. Mkhize later axed him on the head and he fell unconscious," he said.

The court heard that Mr Zulu was taken to hospital and he later regained consciousness. A medical report was produced in court as an exhibit. Mkhize was arrested after a report was made to the police.

