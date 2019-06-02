Plumtree granny dies after receiving eviction notice

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 60-YEAR-OLD woman reportedly collapsed and died after she received news from the Bulilima district administrator's office that she was being evicted from her illegal settlement at Sibantubanye.The elderly woman, whose name could not be immediately verified, collapsed and died on Monday afternoon at her homestead at Sibantubanye Resettlement area, a few kilometres outside Plumtree Town, along Thekwane Road.According to reports, the resettled farmers were declared illegal settlers on State land.The DA's office then gave the affected farmers 30-day notices to vacate the area or get forcibly removed.On receiving the news, the woman reportedly collapsed and died on the spot.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday confirmed receiving a report of sudden death from Plumtree."I don't have the full details, but I received information of a sudden death of a 60-year-old woman from Thekwane area, who collapsed and died on Monday. I am still to get her full name and other details. Her body was conveyed to Plumtree District Hospital for post-mortem," Ndebele said.A source close to the matter said the elderly woman was part of several families resettled at Sibantubanye area of Thekwane."On Monday, the villagers received notices of eviction from the DA's office, informing them that they were illegal settlers who should vacate the area or face forced evictions. The granny did not take the news lightly and started gasping for air," he said."She collapsed and other villagers tried to resuscitate her, but it was too late as she had already died. Police came and collected her body to Plumtree District Hospital mortuary."Government embarked on evictions of resettled farmers in December last year, arguing that it was rationalising the land reform programme and weeding out illegalsettlers.