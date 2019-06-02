Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Security guard fatally shoots son over bedroom keys

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
Police in Marondera have arrested a 42-year-old security guard who fatally shot his teenage son after a misunderstanding over bedroom keys.

Ventures Venutala, a guard at Little Zim Farm in Marondera is currently assisting police with investigations following the death of his son Kudakwashe (18) who he allegedly shot with a Beret shotgun.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

"I confirm receiving a report concerning a murder case in Marondera rural where the suspect allegedly shot his son following a misunderstanding. Police are still investigating the matter. We urge members of the public to settle their differences amicably and desist from using violence to avoid such incidences," he said.

According to the police, on June 2, at around 6pm, the suspect went to guard some maize fields armed with a shotgun which had two live rounds. It is reported that during the patrol he fired one warning shot in the air to scare away some wild animals that had invaded the maize fields.

At around 8pm, the suspect allegedly went home where he asked his son for his bedroom keys, but the deceased allegedly rudely threw the keys at his father, resulting in a fight. Kudakwashe fled to a neighbour's homestead, but Venutala allegedly gave chase and shot him.

He was rushed to Marondera Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and arrested the accused who was hiding in a nearby bush. The shotgun used in committing the crime was also recovered.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days