Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's ZCTU, Mnangagwa's govt come face-to-face

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday came face-to-face with Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa, who faces a charge of trying to unseat the former through unconstitutional means.

Mutasa is also threatening a fresh wave of demonstrations over the deteriorating economy.

Under fire from the failing local currency and an economy in a tailspin, Mnangagwa's government is increasingly uneasy after Mutasa and the main opposition MDC have threatened to engage in peaceful demonstrations to force the government to act.

Mnangagwa, while officially launching the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) after signing the TNF Bill into law early Tuesday morning, told labour to shun stayaways.

"In the second republic, let us shun the culture of militancy, disharmony and demonstrations. We must develop greater understanding of each other's perspectives," he said .

Accused of repression to silence labour and civil society following the arrest and brutal assault of labour leaders, including Mutasa, Mnangagwa's tone appeared conciliatory.

"Differing positions must be permissible within our country. However, these must never divide us or result in conflict. Violence must never be used as a tool to gain temporary advantage at the expense of the people we must serve and protect. That old and retrogressive culture will only serve to widen our fissures and exacerbate our socio-economic challenges and further delay the prosperity that our country so much needs and our people deserve," he said.

In an effort to curb high prices and erosion of purchasing power, Mnangagwa said his government was looking at models which would lock value on workers' salaries.

"(In relation) to the performance of the labour market and the current erosion of the value of salaries and wages by the unjustified price hikes, … (there is) need for more realistic and sustainable pricing models," he said.
The ZCTU leader applauded the statements by Mnangagwa, saying the military and police should take heed to the calls by their leader.

"I think the President, when he said no to militancy, violence and disharmony, he was talking to the military and the police. It is them who have been bringing violence against labour and the people of Zimbabwe and it is our hope that they take heed to the calls to stop repression against the workers. We have no force and have no capacity to bring militancy to the government," Mutasa said.

He said the suffering workers would now use the TNF to negotiate for currency reforms because salary negotiations were not yielding any results.

"If we negotiate and get say a 100% salary increase, prices of goods will go up. It is not salary negotiations that matter at this point. We now need currency reforms. So we are going to push through the convenor of the forum to meet the governor of the Reserve Bank (John Mangudya), the Minister of Finance (Mthuli Ncube), so that we have a currency reform agenda in play," Mutasa said.

The ZCTU also insists that without a political solution, the economic crisis will continue, saying the TNF would raise those issues to ensure that the ruling Zanu-PF party engages with the MDC, led by Nelson Chamisa, to bring an end to the economic malaise.

Mutasa said if negotiations failed or there was a deliberate attempt to slow down the process, workers retained their right to demonstrate, as enshrined in the Constitution.

TNF will allow government, labour and employers to sit on the same table and make binding legal agreements on social issues affecting production and labour.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC activists 'abducted'

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's supporters threaten 'bhora musango'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Counterfeit goods threaten Zimbabwe economy

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Guvamombe seeks relaxed bail conditions

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Security guard fatally shoots son over bedroom keys

4 mins ago | 0 Views

'Community trust funds looted'

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Court orders govt to compensate MDC-T activist ZWL$13k

5 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe on autopilot, says Mliswa

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Plumtree granny dies after receiving eviction notice

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants demand US$ salaries

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt urged to increase e-learning budget

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Rethink country's education: Murwira

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Ndiweni, the chief who dared bell the cat

11 mins ago | 39 Views

Ivy Kombo drops 14th album

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Warriors star on the verge of Ligue 1 switch

12 mins ago | 49 Views

EU presses for Zimbabwe political reforms

13 mins ago | 41 Views

Cop robbed of AK-47 rifle at tollgate

13 mins ago | 57 Views

Chombo case dents courts' image

14 mins ago | 52 Views

Foreign aid dreadful, unnecessary!

14 mins ago | 25 Views

Mine scavenger axed on the head in fight for loot

15 mins ago | 21 Views

ZPC awaits tender process to start work on Bulawayo Power Station

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe booted out of Cosafa Cup

16 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa's women blasts Chamisa

16 mins ago | 57 Views

PSL hikes gate charges by 100%

17 mins ago | 25 Views

BCC cuts Bosso bills by just 5%

17 mins ago | 31 Views

Forex situation improves: CZI president

18 mins ago | 66 Views

Ex-MP sued over false campaign promises

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa calls for fierce fight against corruption

19 mins ago | 36 Views

Mthuli Ncube meets US ambassador

19 mins ago | 51 Views

You will never walk alone, Comrade President

9 hrs ago | 2748 Views

5 ways to protect yourself when gambling online

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa must buy a bicycle convoy' says Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 4875 Views

ZRP speaks out on profiling of all former officers

12 hrs ago | 3881 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to descend on economic saboteurs

12 hrs ago | 2668 Views

The latest slots online in 2019

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Letitia Gaga re-elected ICSAZ President

13 hrs ago | 914 Views

New Committee progresses green tourism in Victoria Falls

13 hrs ago | 400 Views

High prices can be stopped

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Hunger and disease kill school children in remote Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 588 Views

Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira named Zimbabwe tourism Ambassador

13 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe customer is no longer king

13 hrs ago | 534 Views

Masisi promises to quit as Botswana's showdown looms

13 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Rural teachers' union leader detained after strike call

14 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa denounces demonstrations

14 hrs ago | 1315 Views

19 year old pilot shatters aviation record

14 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Chamisa confronts Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 6967 Views

PROPHECY: 2 heroes to die in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 11235 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies recieving $400 000 from Gono

18 hrs ago | 4765 Views

An economy of values and aspirations - Prof Mthuli Ncube

19 hrs ago | 3354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days