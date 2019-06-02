Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangangwa considers MDC officials for Zacc positions

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to consider about four opposition officials to serve as commissioners in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) after Parliament nominated them among 38 candidates shortlisted.

Following the resignation of the Chairperson and Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on 31 January 2019, the CSRO invited the public to nominate persons to be considered for possible appointment to the Commission. Parliament of Zimbabwe received 152 nominations by the closing date of 28th February 2019.

A call for objections to any of the nominated candidates and submission of possible questions to be posed to interviewees was also made and closed on Tuesday 26th March 2019.

The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders thereafter carried out an exhaustive analysis of the nominated candidates to decipher their suitability for consideration to serve on this Commission.

On the list of nominees released by Parliament, and published by the State media, are senior opposition figures including top MDC officials Blessing Chebundo who was the party's parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe Central in last year's elections, former MPs Tongai Matutu (Masvingo Central) and Jessie Majome (Harare West).


Full list below:
The following 38 candidates were shortlisted for interviews to be held on the Friday 21st June, 2019 at Parliament Building, corner Third Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare.
 
TEAM A

1 MR. NOAH MARINGE 
2 MR. CHRISTOPHER DUBE-BANDA 
3 MS. NOMSA HAZEL NCUBE
4 MR. TINOMUDAISHECHINYOKA
5 MS. FUNGAYI JESSIE MAJOME
6 MRS. CAROLINE-ANN CHIGUMIRA nee MUTEE
7 ADVOCATE MICHAEL MAJURU
8 ADVOCATE WILBERT PFUNGWADZASHE MANDINDE
9 MRS. SITHEMBISO ANGELA TOFA (nee MAHLAMVANA)
10 MR. TONGAI MATUTU
11 1 MR. MATTHEW TIACHAONA KUNAKA
12 MR. DAVID CHENAI CHAFANZA
13 MR. ARNOLD MUSHUNJE
14 MR. CALEB MUTSUMBA
15 MR. ZONDI KUMWENDA
16 MR. JAMES ANDREW MUSHORE 
17 MR. BASIL MASARA
18 MR. TAWANDA MATOPE
19 MR. THEMBELANI KOLE NCUBE

TEAM B

1 MS. THANDIWE MLOBANE
2 MR. PAUL. M. MUGONI
3 MR. KENNEDY MTOMBENI
4 MR. JEFFREY TAKAWIRA MAHACHI
5 _ MR. BRIAN KASHANGURA
6 MR. FRANK MUCHENGWA
7 REVEREND GIBSON BOTOMANI
8 RETIRED MAJOR MICHAEL DENNIS SANTU
9 MR. JOHN MAKAMURE
10 MRS. TSITSI DHLIWAYO
11 MR. MARK CHIVHEYA SIBANDA
12 DR. MABEL NDAKARIPA HUNGWE
13 MR. DUMISANI HENDRYZISENGWE
14 MR. GABRIEL CHAIBVA
15 MR. KUZIVA PHINEAS MURAPA
16 MR. BLESSING CHEBUNDO
17 MR. CHARLES. T. M. J. DUBE
18 BISHOP HENRY ZIWERERE
19 MR. PROSPER MUNYEDZA



Most Popular In 7 Days