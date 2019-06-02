Mnangangwa considers MDC officials for Zacc positions

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to consider about four opposition officials to serve as commissioners in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) after Parliament nominated them among 38 candidates shortlisted.Following the resignation of the Chairperson and Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on 31 January 2019, the CSRO invited the public to nominate persons to be considered for possible appointment to the Commission. Parliament of Zimbabwe received 152 nominations by the closing date of 28th February 2019.A call for objections to any of the nominated candidates and submission of possible questions to be posed to interviewees was also made and closed on Tuesday 26th March 2019.The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders thereafter carried out an exhaustive analysis of the nominated candidates to decipher their suitability for consideration to serve on this Commission.On the list of nominees released by Parliament, and published by the State media, are senior opposition figures including top MDC officials Blessing Chebundo who was the party's parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe Central in last year's elections, former MPs Tongai Matutu (Masvingo Central) and Jessie Majome (Harare West).Full list below:The following 38 candidates were shortlisted for interviews to be held on the Friday 21st June, 2019 at Parliament Building, corner Third Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare.TEAM A1 MR. NOAH MARINGE2 MR. CHRISTOPHER DUBE-BANDA3 MS. NOMSA HAZEL NCUBE4 MR. TINOMUDAISHECHINYOKA5 MS. FUNGAYI JESSIE MAJOME6 MRS. CAROLINE-ANN CHIGUMIRA nee MUTEE7 ADVOCATE MICHAEL MAJURU8 ADVOCATE WILBERT PFUNGWADZASHE MANDINDE9 MRS. SITHEMBISO ANGELA TOFA (nee MAHLAMVANA)10 MR. TONGAI MATUTU11 1 MR. MATTHEW TIACHAONA KUNAKA12 MR. DAVID CHENAI CHAFANZA13 MR. ARNOLD MUSHUNJE14 MR. CALEB MUTSUMBA15 MR. ZONDI KUMWENDA16 MR. JAMES ANDREW MUSHORE17 MR. BASIL MASARA18 MR. TAWANDA MATOPE19 MR. THEMBELANI KOLE NCUBETEAM B1 MS. THANDIWE MLOBANE2 MR. PAUL. M. MUGONI3 MR. KENNEDY MTOMBENI4 MR. JEFFREY TAKAWIRA MAHACHI5 _ MR. BRIAN KASHANGURA6 MR. FRANK MUCHENGWA7 REVEREND GIBSON BOTOMANI8 RETIRED MAJOR MICHAEL DENNIS SANTU9 MR. JOHN MAKAMURE10 MRS. TSITSI DHLIWAYO11 MR. MARK CHIVHEYA SIBANDA12 DR. MABEL NDAKARIPA HUNGWE13 MR. DUMISANI HENDRYZISENGWE14 MR. GABRIEL CHAIBVA15 MR. KUZIVA PHINEAS MURAPA16 MR. BLESSING CHEBUNDO17 MR. CHARLES. T. M. J. DUBE18 BISHOP HENRY ZIWERERE19 MR. PROSPER MUNYEDZA