Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube cuts RBZ borrowing

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government seeks to restrict lending from the RBZ to five percent of previous year's revenue as it moves to contain fiscal deficits.

Government has been financing its deficit through borrowing from the central bank and at times over shooting the 20 percent limit prescribed by the Reserve Bank Act.

More to follow...

Source - Business Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangangwa considers MDC officials for Zacc positions

1 hr ago | 1119 Views

Top tax tech tip` for savvy citizens

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwean journalist shot dead in SA

2 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU, Mnangagwa's govt come face-to-face

2 hrs ago | 1513 Views

MDC activists 'abducted'

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa's supporters threaten 'bhora musango'

2 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Counterfeit goods threaten Zimbabwe economy

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Guvamombe seeks relaxed bail conditions

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Security guard fatally shoots son over bedroom keys

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Community trust funds looted'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Court orders govt to compensate MDC-T activist ZWL$13k

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe on autopilot, says Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Plumtree granny dies after receiving eviction notice

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants demand US$ salaries

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

Govt urged to increase e-learning budget

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Rethink country's education: Murwira

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ndiweni, the chief who dared bell the cat

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Ivy Kombo drops 14th album

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Warriors star on the verge of Ligue 1 switch

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

EU presses for Zimbabwe political reforms

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cop robbed of AK-47 rifle at tollgate

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chombo case dents courts' image

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Foreign aid dreadful, unnecessary!

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mine scavenger axed on the head in fight for loot

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

ZPC awaits tender process to start work on Bulawayo Power Station

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe booted out of Cosafa Cup

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa's women blasts Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

PSL hikes gate charges by 100%

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

BCC cuts Bosso bills by just 5%

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Forex situation improves: CZI president

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ex-MP sued over false campaign promises

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa calls for fierce fight against corruption

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mthuli Ncube meets US ambassador

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

You will never walk alone, Comrade President

10 hrs ago | 3370 Views

5 ways to protect yourself when gambling online

10 hrs ago | 500 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa must buy a bicycle convoy' says Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 5770 Views

ZRP speaks out on profiling of all former officers

14 hrs ago | 4416 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to descend on economic saboteurs

14 hrs ago | 2848 Views

The latest slots online in 2019

14 hrs ago | 669 Views

Letitia Gaga re-elected ICSAZ President

15 hrs ago | 1002 Views

New Committee progresses green tourism in Victoria Falls

15 hrs ago | 445 Views

High prices can be stopped

15 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Hunger and disease kill school children in remote Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira named Zimbabwe tourism Ambassador

15 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe customer is no longer king

15 hrs ago | 596 Views

Masisi promises to quit as Botswana's showdown looms

15 hrs ago | 2766 Views

Rural teachers' union leader detained after strike call

15 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mnangagwa denounces demonstrations

15 hrs ago | 1396 Views

19 year old pilot shatters aviation record

15 hrs ago | 2125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days