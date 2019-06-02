News / National
Mthuli Ncube cuts RBZ borrowing
Government seeks to restrict lending from the RBZ to five percent of previous year's revenue as it moves to contain fiscal deficits.
Government has been financing its deficit through borrowing from the central bank and at times over shooting the 20 percent limit prescribed by the Reserve Bank Act.
More to follow...
Source - Business Times
