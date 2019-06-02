Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Weak pound will fall further if Boris Johnson is PM

by Agencies
3 mins ago | Views
Expect Boris Johnson, the person most likely to be the next UK Prime Minister, to drive down the pound even further should he win the leadership contest.

This is the stark warning from Nigel Green, the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations with $12bn under advisement.

The former London mayor is the odds-on favourite to win the Conservative party leadership contest, securing the support of more than 40 Conservative MPs, putting him far ahead of his rivals.

Mr Green says: "The pound will be delivered another bloody nose should Boris Johnson, the current frontrunner, win the race to be Tory leader and UK Prime Minister.

"Further downward pressure will hit sterling in this scenario due to the increased likelihood that the UK would be taken into a no-deal Brexit by Mr Johnson.

"Frontrunner Boris will be further emboldened in his no-deal Brexit approach should Nigel Farage's Brexit party win its first parliamentary seat in the Peterborough by-election on Thursday evening."

Mr Johnson told a conference in Interlaken, Switzerland: "We will leave the EU on 31 October, deal or no deal." He intimated he could try to renegotiate a better deal with the EU before pushing ahead with a no-deal Brexit if necessary.

Mr Green notes: "Brexit aside, a Johnson victory would almost certainly increase sterling volatility. He is known for his erratic style and has a long history of gaffes and controversies - including his infamous 'f**k business' comment. If he takes the UK's top job, his unscripted comments may result in sharp moves in the pound."

He continues: "During the past two years, the pound has been battered when it comes to its price against other currencies.

"The significant drop in the value of the pound has contributed to reducing people's purchasing power and a drop in UK living standards. Weaker sterling means imports are more expensive, with rising prices being passed on to consumers.  

"The fall in the pound is good for exports some claim, but it must be remembered that around 50 per cent of UK exports rely on imported components. These will become more expensive as the pound falls in value.

"A low pound is, of course, bad news for British holidaymakers and travellers abroad - with trips to Europe and the U.S. increasingly expensive.  Even destinations such as Dubai and China are more expensive as their currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

"Arguably, the key issue for the UK, however, is that one of its biggest and most important sectors, financial services, will suffer from another knock to the pound. It will be hit because it is built on foreign investment that puts its faith in a strong pound."


Financial services contribute 6.5% towards British GDP and is part of an overall service sector that forms 80% of the country's economic output.

The deVere CEO concludes: "A weak pound has become the ‘new normal' over the last three years since the referendum. But should Boris Johnson walk through that famous black door at Downing Street as PM, the pound can be expected to fall further still."

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No one has the right to cause anymore bloodshed in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'Nonviolence is a basic human right,' says anti-Mnangagwa plotters

19 mins ago | 56 Views

Abductions and torture on the rise

20 mins ago | 57 Views

From Bingu wa Mutharika to Dambudzo wa Malaba & Chigumba

23 mins ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean man boasting about drinking 'expensive' beer

29 mins ago | 109 Views

What characteristics in men do women most enjoy in a relationship?

47 mins ago | 181 Views

Mthuli Ncube to resign as Minister

1 hr ago | 2504 Views

MDC: Beyond Congress politics

3 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa considers MDC officials for Zacc positions

3 hrs ago | 4701 Views

Mthuli Ncube cuts RBZ borrowing

5 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Top tax tech tip` for savvy citizens

5 hrs ago | 644 Views

Zimbabwean journalist shot dead in SA

5 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU, Mnangagwa's govt come face-to-face

5 hrs ago | 4602 Views

MDC activists 'abducted'

5 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Mnangagwa's supporters threaten 'bhora musango'

5 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Counterfeit goods threaten Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 543 Views

Guvamombe seeks relaxed bail conditions

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Security guard fatally shoots son over bedroom keys

5 hrs ago | 1114 Views

'Community trust funds looted'

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Court orders govt to compensate MDC-T activist ZWL$13k

5 hrs ago | 637 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe on autopilot, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Plumtree granny dies after receiving eviction notice

5 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants demand US$ salaries

5 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Govt urged to increase e-learning budget

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Rethink country's education: Murwira

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Ndiweni, the chief who dared bell the cat

5 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Ivy Kombo drops 14th album

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Warriors star on the verge of Ligue 1 switch

5 hrs ago | 1159 Views

EU presses for Zimbabwe political reforms

5 hrs ago | 671 Views

Cop robbed of AK-47 rifle at tollgate

5 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Chombo case dents courts' image

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Foreign aid dreadful, unnecessary!

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mine scavenger axed on the head in fight for loot

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

ZPC awaits tender process to start work on Bulawayo Power Station

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe booted out of Cosafa Cup

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mnangagwa's women blasts Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1490 Views

PSL hikes gate charges by 100%

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

BCC cuts Bosso bills by just 5%

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Forex situation improves: CZI president

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

Ex-MP sued over false campaign promises

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa calls for fierce fight against corruption

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mthuli Ncube meets US ambassador

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

You will never walk alone, Comrade President

14 hrs ago | 3947 Views

5 ways to protect yourself when gambling online

14 hrs ago | 577 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa must buy a bicycle convoy' says Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 6637 Views

ZRP speaks out on profiling of all former officers

18 hrs ago | 4962 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to descend on economic saboteurs

18 hrs ago | 3005 Views

The latest slots online in 2019

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

Letitia Gaga re-elected ICSAZ President

18 hrs ago | 1098 Views

New Committee progresses green tourism in Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 497 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days