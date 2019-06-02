Latest News Editor's Choice


Africa suspends Sudan over army coup

by Mandla Ndlovu
African Union has announced that it has suspended Sudan from participating in its activitiers until a civilian-led transition authority is put in place.

Over 100 lives have been lost since the ousting of former strongman Oma Al Bashir.

"The AU Peace and Security Council has with immediate effect suspended the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, as the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis," the AU posted on Twitter.


Sudanese media has reported that scores of people  were killed when security forces stormed a weeks-long sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

Doctors for human rights have claimed that that 40 bodies had been pulled from the Nile, sending the death toll soaring to at least 108.

The military ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule.




Source - Byo24News

