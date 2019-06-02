Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US ambassador flees teargas at election protest

by AFP
57 secs ago | Views
The US ambassador to Malawi was on Thursday forced to hurriedly leave the main opposition party's headquarters as police fired teargas at protests outside over alleged election fraud, she told AFP.

Supporters of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) had gathered in the capital Lilongwe in an ongoing protest campaign after the May 21 presidential election, which their leader Lazarus Chakwera narrowly lost.

"It was my farewell call and I was saying thank you for the friendship and for the important role that he has done for Malawi over the four-and-a-half years I have been in Malawi," ambassador Virginia Palmer told AFP.

"Just as we finished the meeting, apparently rocks were thrown and the police responded with teargas.

"There was teargas flying around, but my security people came and we proceeded out without incident."

MCP activists allege that Chakwera was robbed of victory in the election, which an official count showed he lost by just 159 000 votes.

Chakwera has rejected the outcome as "daylight robbery" and launched a court battle to have the result annulled on the grounds of fraud.

The MCP has said there was correction fluid on many election results sheets while some from polling stations far apart bore the same handwriting.

"I just call on all parties in Malawi to exercise restraint and proceed peacefully while the MCP court case is going forward," Palmer, who is due to leave her Malawi posting shortly, said.

"This is a peaceful country and a democratic country and we all need to respect these norms."



Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

CIOs target Dabengwa's Director

41 mins ago | 553 Views

Teachers' deliver petition on rescue package to Parliament

42 mins ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe signals biggest Maize imports in 3 years

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa's declaration of war condemned

2 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Africa suspends Sudan over army coup

2 hrs ago | 794 Views

Churches to expose people plotting to remove Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3248 Views

What the African crypto ecosystem looks like today

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

No one has the right to cause anymore bloodshed in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1245 Views

'Nonviolence is a basic human right,' says anti-Mnangagwa plotters

5 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Abductions and torture on the rise

5 hrs ago | 876 Views

From Bingu wa Mutharika to Dambudzo wa Malaba & Chigumba

5 hrs ago | 1609 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean man boasting about drinking 'expensive' beer

5 hrs ago | 1875 Views

What characteristics in men do women most enjoy in a relationship?

5 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mthuli Ncube to resign as Minister

6 hrs ago | 11028 Views

MDC: Beyond Congress politics

8 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Mnangagwa considers MDC officials for Zacc positions

8 hrs ago | 5981 Views

Mthuli Ncube cuts RBZ borrowing

9 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Top tax tech tip` for savvy citizens

10 hrs ago | 828 Views

Zimbabwean journalist shot dead in SA

10 hrs ago | 4494 Views

Chamisa's ZCTU, Mnangagwa's govt come face-to-face

10 hrs ago | 6055 Views

MDC activists 'abducted'

10 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Mnangagwa's supporters threaten 'bhora musango'

10 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Counterfeit goods threaten Zimbabwe economy

10 hrs ago | 676 Views

Guvamombe seeks relaxed bail conditions

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Security guard fatally shoots son over bedroom keys

10 hrs ago | 1471 Views

'Community trust funds looted'

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Court orders govt to compensate MDC-T activist ZWL$13k

10 hrs ago | 832 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe on autopilot, says Mliswa

10 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Plumtree granny dies after receiving eviction notice

10 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants demand US$ salaries

10 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Govt urged to increase e-learning budget

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Rethink country's education: Murwira

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

Ndiweni, the chief who dared bell the cat

10 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Ivy Kombo drops 14th album

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

Warriors star on the verge of Ligue 1 switch

10 hrs ago | 1596 Views

EU presses for Zimbabwe political reforms

10 hrs ago | 863 Views

Cop robbed of AK-47 rifle at tollgate

10 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Chombo case dents courts' image

10 hrs ago | 666 Views

Foreign aid dreadful, unnecessary!

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mine scavenger axed on the head in fight for loot

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

ZPC awaits tender process to start work on Bulawayo Power Station

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe booted out of Cosafa Cup

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mnangagwa's women blasts Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 2122 Views

PSL hikes gate charges by 100%

10 hrs ago | 339 Views

BCC cuts Bosso bills by just 5%

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

Forex situation improves: CZI president

10 hrs ago | 745 Views

Ex-MP sued over false campaign promises

10 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa calls for fierce fight against corruption

10 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Mthuli Ncube meets US ambassador

10 hrs ago | 1296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days