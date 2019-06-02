Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Murder cases increase in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 secs ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported an increase in murder cases around the country. In a statement on Thursday, the police said it is unfortunate that perpetrators of this heinous crime have completely lost the respect of inviolability of humans.

The police said: On 02 June 2019 around 1200hrs a 36-year-old taxi driver was hired from Masvingo Polytechnic College to Great Zi9mbabwe monuments by two suspects.

The suspects then booked at Backpackers lodge. After spending some hours with the victim at the Lodge the suspects failed to pay his dues and started assaulting him.

The two suspects took the victim and left the lodge. After some minutes the suspects returned driving the victim's vehicle and checked out of the lodge. On 03 June a report of a missing person was made leading to the arrest of two suspects who were the driving the suspect's car.



Source - Byo24News

