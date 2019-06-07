Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

by Mandla Ndlovu
07 Jun 2019
Former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has urged Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to accept reality and ‘get his head off the sand.'

Prof Moyo was responding to statements by former Finance minister Terence Mukupe that Ncube must reward soldiers for effecting a successful bloody coup that ended 37 years of Robert Mugabe repressive rule.

Said Prof Moyo, "They are now speaking in tongues and at cross purposes as Rome burns. Somebody tell Mthuli Ncube to get his head off the sand before it's too late."
Mukupe had said, "Fiscal surpluses are good if the wages do afford a dignified standard of living. Just had a high ranking service official in tears, showing me his gross salary of $430 netting $380. It's criminal! Professor let's take better care of those that brought about the 2nd republic."

Mthuli Ncube has come under fire from majority of Zimbabweans who are accusing him of implementing an austerity for prosperity financial policy that has seen Zimbabweans being over-taxed while their salaries are being eroded.

ZANU PF is set to meet to decide on deploying Mthuli Ncube as an MP  for Lupane East in the oncoming by-election.




Source - Byo24News

