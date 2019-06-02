Latest News Editor's Choice


Carjacking & rape charge for 35-yr-old

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hijacking a car from a woman who had offered him a lift before robbing her of RTGS$400 at knifepoint. He later raped another woman that he had offered a lift using the stolen car.

Pym Vengai Togara  who is based in Harare, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi yesterday facing robbery and rape charges. He was remanded in custody to June 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on April 21 this year at around 1AM, the complainant, Ms Daina Kutsanzira, parked her car outside a night club in Bulawayo. About 30 minutes later, Ms Kutsanzira left the pub and went to her car intending to drive home. She found the accused person standing near her car.

Togara asked for a lift and the complainant agreed. The court heard that along the way, Togara pulled out a knife and ordered the victim to divert her route and drive towards Northend suburb.

"While in Northend, the accused person ordered the complainant to stop before demanding money from her. The complainant was forced to surrender her cellphone, RTGS$400, R100 and her car at knifepoint," said Mr Dlodlo.

The court was told that Togara drove away in the stolen car. He met another woman who was coming from a night club in the city and offered her a lift purporting to be taking her to her place of residence.  

Along the way, he diverted the route and headed towards Centenary Park. On arrival at the recreational park, Togara allegedly parked the car, locked all the doors and ordered the complainant to remove her clothes at knifepoint.

"The complainant refused to comply and the accused person stabbed her with the knife on the left shoulder before forcibly removing her clothes and raped her without protection," said Mr Dlodlo.

After committing the offence, Togara pushed the woman out of the car and drove off leaving the complainant stranded in the park. A Good Samaritan offered the complainant a lift to the Bulawayo Central Police Station where she reported the matter to the police.

Togara drove the car and dumped it near Bulawayo Central Police Station.  A report was made to the police leading to Togara's arrest. He was positively identified by the complainants during an identification parade.

Source - chronicle

