Woman sells parents' house

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 37-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 24 months in jail for selling her parents' house without their consent.

Elizabeth Bayai, who had pleaded not guilty to a theft charge, was convicted by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.  She was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

 Six months were suspended on condition that she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years and 18 months were suspended on condition that she pays $16 000 as restitution by June 30 this year.  

The court heard that the complainant, Mr Alphios Mufandaedza of Entumbane suburb is Bayai's father and his property that was sold for $16 000 is located in the same suburb. Prosecuting, Ms Memory Matare said in 2001, Mr Mufandaedza bought a four-roomed house in Entumbane suburb.  

"The city council regulations could not permit him to register the property into his name or his spouse's because they jointly owned a similar property in the same city council locality," said Ms Matare.

The court heard that Bayai was 19-years-old at the time and she agreed to have the property registered in her name.  

"She was asked to keep the property by mere registration in trust on behalf of her father.

"In March 2007 the property was registered under Bayai's name and thereafter her father got tenants who had been paying rent to him.  

"On a date unknown, Bayai acquired the title deeds which were being kept by Mr Mufandaedza in respect of the said house. She did this without the knowledge of her father," said the prosecutor.

"On May 23 last year, she sold the house and converted the money to her own use, contrary to the terms in which the property was so held."

Source - chronicle

