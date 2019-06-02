Latest News Editor's Choice


Gukurahundi issue a priority in Matebeleland

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) will tackle the issue of Gukurahundi as a matter of priority in the Matebeleland region.

Speaking during a strategic stakeholder engagement meeting in Bulawayo yesterday, NPRC Commissioner Leslie Ncube said Gukurahundi was a burning issue in the region and addressing it was extremely important.  

"One of our key fundamentals as a commission in terms of our approach right now is tackling the Gukurahundi issue as a priority. This is being done through the consultative processes and dealing with the emotions of the affected people," said Commissioner Ncube.

"We're dealing with this issue as stakeholders and it's important for us to bring all the issues so that as we're working, the NPRC is held accountable. We've done a number of consultations before and we realised that in Matabeleland South and North we had to deal with the Gukurahundi first."  

He said the approach that the NPRC had adopted was to work closely with stakeholders and communities in which victims are based.

"This is why we've created these multi stakeholder committees because we know that this is a burning issue. We don't want to be seen as if we're hiding the truth.

"In terms of implementing our plans we need support from the stakeholders because they know what happened and they also know where and when it happened and they will not hide anything," said Commissioner Ncube.

He urged stakeholders to be proactive and participate fully in the healing process, saying the commission was keen to create an enabling environment. Commissioner Ncube said the NPRC wants to implement what it would have agreed with stakeholders, saying their contribution was important.

"We're also preparing for our public hearings and we encourage stakeholders to prepare their constituencies so that all the necessary information is gathered," he said.

Another commissioner, Netty Musanhu said the commission would be guided by the victims and stakeholders to come up with the recommendations on the way forward.

"Recommendations are extremely important. We'll be guided by the affected people and we'll report to Parliament through the Minister. Engagement is therefore our priority.

"We can't tell how long this will take to be concluded because it's a process. We might be seized with the national healing process probably for the lifespan of the NPRC. We have an obligation in terms of the NPRC Act," said Commissioner Musanhu.

She said the NPRC was also in the process of trying to access post commission reports that will assist in gathering more information on any conflicts that need to be resolved.

The chairperson of the commission, Rtd Justice Sello Nare said it was through talking that healing would come, hence it was important for people to be open and tell the truth.  

"All the issues that have been raised have been carefully recorded and will be presented to Parliament. Other issues that were raised in some areas need the attention of other commissions. For example, in Mashonaland Central they raised the land issue. We'll therefore share notes with the Land Commission," he said.

Participants who attended the meeting raised different issues which included looking into gold wars in some areas, carefully dealing with the strong emotions that people have on the Gukurahundi issue, rebranding so that the NPRC gains confidence from the people among others.


Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days