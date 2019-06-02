Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers petition Parliament

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Struggling teachers have petitioned Parliament to deal with their low wages, saying most of them were now unable to report for duty as the economic situation continues to erode their earnings.

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) and its sister association Progressive Teachers Union (PTUZ), yesterday handed in their petition to Parliament so that lawmakers could force the Executive to pay them better salaries.

The teachers want government to pay a cushioning allowance in United States dollars to every teacher over and above their soon-to-be reviewed RTGS salaries.

"The petition presented by the teachers' unions, is seeking for the intervention of legislators in facilitating that teachers' low salaries and allowances that are paid in RTGS$ should also be reviewed and paid in full, considering of the inter-bank rate because the same salaries were computed on contracts which were consummated before the announcement of the Reserve

Bank (of Zimbabwe) monetary policy which sought to review, the exchange rate," said a statement issued by the educators.

"Ongoing talks between civil servants who are represented at APEX Council level and the government have been consistently failing to yield results for a period spanning over seven years.

The present scenario in salary negotiations does not provide for sectoral labour bargaining processes, as a result, civil servants negotiate for salary reviews as a collective, and in the process, the unique needs of specialised fields such as teaching are not given prominence at the National Joint Negotiating Forum," the statement read.

Outlined in the petition was also the fact that the teachers want Parliament in line with its oversight and legislative role of protecting the provisions of the Constitution and national interests, to undertake, insist and ensure that the State promptly reviews, calculates and pay teachers' salaries in line with the current rate of inflation.

Teachers in Zimbabwe make the largest percentage of the restive civil servants, whose wages and salaries have been wiped by the rising inflation that has hit Zimbabwe for the past several months.

The teachers want Parliament to establish a legislation that allows for sectoral collective bargaining systems, a process that they anticipate to bring relief to ineffective labour bargaining processes.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet in tribalism storm

1 min ago | 0 Views

President Mnangagwa's clean-up campaign symbolic

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections and is, ipso facto, illegitimate - condemn EU backdoor legitimacy

17 mins ago | 68 Views

Biti says, 'Mthuli is a loud mouth that doesn't have a connection with its brain'

26 mins ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe military government abandons senior citizens

27 mins ago | 118 Views

Lupane voters encouraged to shun Zanu-PF and MDC

28 mins ago | 114 Views

MDC fundraises for political and activist 'prisoners'

28 mins ago | 56 Views

Makamba suspends Francis Mawindi as Telecel Board member

43 mins ago | 127 Views

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

59 mins ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

1 hr ago | 525 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

1 hr ago | 720 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

1 hr ago | 396 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

1 hr ago | 697 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

1 hr ago | 360 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

1 hr ago | 493 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

1 hr ago | 50 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa govt should listen to voice of people

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

US$53m compensation for displaced farmers reconfigured to RTGS$

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Power cuts cripple Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Lack of confidence hampers FDI inflows

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

David Whitehead sale raises a stink

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Dabengwa burial snub cannot erase his legacy

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

WATCH: Biti says they will drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Hwange Power Station under threat

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa keeps eye on ill-gotten wealth

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Economy to contract 3,1%

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Themba Ndlovu, Louis Mhlanga collaborate on new album

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shutdown documentary to premiere

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Do elections work in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Madinda reserves key players for Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Joshua Nkomo lecture set for MSU

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Nicholas Goche faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF MP in soup over workers' unpaid wages

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Rustlers torment West Nicholson farmers

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Ex-Pastor in court over fraud

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zupco jokes, economic class and hedonistic individualism in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Jealous man sets house on fire

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Man assaults wife over little relish

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa sold a ruse over Mbare flats

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Dishonesty now biggest threat to democracy

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Nurses vacate clinic over goblin scare

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gukurahundi issue a priority in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 59 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days