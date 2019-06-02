Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man assaults wife over little relish

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MUTARE man is in trouble after bashing his wife for not giving him enough relish.

Martin Chuzi (42) appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who sentenced him to six months behind the bars. Mahwe, however, suspended two months on condition of good behaviour for five years.

The other four months were commuted to 140 hours of community service at Nyakuru Primary School in Zimunya.

Prosecutor Chris Munyuku told the court that on May 20, 2019, Chuzi arrived home at around 9pm after a night out and found his wife, Jesca Murumbi, asleep.

He asked for his supper and he was told that it was in the kitchen. Chuzi then complained that the relish was too little and assaulted her.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet in tribalism storm

1 min ago | 0 Views

President Mnangagwa's clean-up campaign symbolic

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections and is, ipso facto, illegitimate - condemn EU backdoor legitimacy

17 mins ago | 69 Views

Biti says, 'Mthuli is a loud mouth that doesn't have a connection with its brain'

26 mins ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe military government abandons senior citizens

27 mins ago | 118 Views

Lupane voters encouraged to shun Zanu-PF and MDC

28 mins ago | 114 Views

MDC fundraises for political and activist 'prisoners'

29 mins ago | 56 Views

Makamba suspends Francis Mawindi as Telecel Board member

43 mins ago | 128 Views

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

59 mins ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

1 hr ago | 526 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

1 hr ago | 722 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

1 hr ago | 699 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

1 hr ago | 360 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

1 hr ago | 494 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

1 hr ago | 50 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa govt should listen to voice of people

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

US$53m compensation for displaced farmers reconfigured to RTGS$

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Power cuts cripple Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Lack of confidence hampers FDI inflows

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

David Whitehead sale raises a stink

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Dabengwa burial snub cannot erase his legacy

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

WATCH: Biti says they will drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Hwange Power Station under threat

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa keeps eye on ill-gotten wealth

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Economy to contract 3,1%

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Themba Ndlovu, Louis Mhlanga collaborate on new album

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shutdown documentary to premiere

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Do elections work in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Madinda reserves key players for Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Joshua Nkomo lecture set for MSU

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Nicholas Goche faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF MP in soup over workers' unpaid wages

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Rustlers torment West Nicholson farmers

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Ex-Pastor in court over fraud

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zupco jokes, economic class and hedonistic individualism in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Jealous man sets house on fire

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Teachers petition Parliament

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa sold a ruse over Mbare flats

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Dishonesty now biggest threat to democracy

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Nurses vacate clinic over goblin scare

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Gukurahundi issue a priority in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 59 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days