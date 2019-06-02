Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jealous man sets house on fire

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 37-YEAR-OLD jealous Bindura man is in serious trouble after he assaulted a man who gave his wife a lift.

The enraged man then proceeded to set their rented house on fire, destroying property worth over US$23 000, including that of his landlord.

Brian John (37), of section 6 at Trojan Mine, Bindura, pleaded not guilty before Bindura magistrate Christopher Maturure yesterday, who remanded him in custody to Monday next
week.

The State, led by Tariro Janhi, alleges that on February 27, John saw his wife, Memory Gondiwa, being dropped off by Boyd Ngulo (44), a Bindura council worker, at around 2pm at Tendai Hall in Chipadze, Bindura.

John charged towards the car and accused Ngulo of having an adulterous affair with his wife before assaulting him with a stone.

Ngulo sustained a swollen face and bruises all over the body.

John then went to Bindura showground, where Gondiwa plies her trade as a vendor and told her that he wanted to fix her by burning down the house and dumping her and the children.

In a fit of rage, John went to their rented property and set the house ablaze.

Everything was reduced to ashes, including his landlord Elias Kimu's property.

John sent Gondiwa text messages informing her about what he had done. She filed a police report, leading to his arrest.

Source - newsday

