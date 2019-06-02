Nicholas Goche faces eviction

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Nicholas Goche, is facing eviction from a Shamva township stand after the alleged owner recently petitioned the High Court seeking a court order to compel the ex-minister to vacate her property.Through her lawyers Mambara and Partners, Mary Manyenga issued summons against Goche, ordering him to vacate Stand Number 63 Shamva Township, situated in the district of Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province.However, Goche has since entered appearance to defend through his lawyers, Maringe and Kwaramba Legal Practitioners."Take notice that on June 3, 2019, the defendant [Goche] hereby enters an appearance to defend this action. The summons was served on the defendant on May 28, 2019," the lawyers said.In her declaration, Manyenga argues that she is the registered owner of the stand in question for which she obtained title to the same under Deed of Grant No 2744/93, adding that despite her being the lawful owner of the property, Goche was refusing to move off the piece of land."Despite the plaintiff [Manyenga] being the lawful owner of the aforementioned property, the defendant and all those claiming occupation through him are in occupation of the property without the plaintiff's consent," she said."The defendant and all those claiming occupation through him have no legal right whatsoever to remain in occupation of the plaintiff's property. Despite demand, the defendant and all those claiming occupation through him have failed and or refused to vacate plaintiff's property."The matter is pending.