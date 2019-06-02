Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nicholas Goche faces eviction

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Nicholas Goche, is facing eviction from a Shamva township stand after the alleged owner recently petitioned the High Court seeking a court order to compel the ex-minister to vacate her property.

Through her lawyers Mambara and Partners, Mary Manyenga issued summons against Goche, ordering him to vacate Stand Number 63 Shamva Township, situated in the district of Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province.

However, Goche has since entered appearance to defend through his lawyers, Maringe and Kwaramba Legal Practitioners.

"Take notice that on June 3, 2019, the defendant [Goche] hereby enters an appearance to defend this action. The summons was served on the defendant on May 28, 2019," the lawyers said.

In her declaration, Manyenga argues that she is the registered owner of the stand in question for which she obtained title to the same under Deed of Grant No 2744/93, adding that despite her being the lawful owner of the property, Goche was refusing to move off the piece of land.

"Despite the plaintiff [Manyenga] being the lawful owner of the aforementioned property, the defendant and all those claiming occupation through him are in occupation of the property without the plaintiff's consent," she said.

"The defendant and all those claiming occupation through him have no legal right whatsoever to remain in occupation of the plaintiff's property. Despite demand, the defendant and all those claiming occupation through him have failed and or refused to vacate plaintiff's property."

The matter is pending.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

President Mnangagwa's clean-up campaign symbolic

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections and is, ipso facto, illegitimate - condemn EU backdoor legitimacy

16 mins ago | 62 Views

Biti says, 'Mthuli is a loud mouth that doesn't have a connection with its brain'

25 mins ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe military government abandons senior citizens

26 mins ago | 112 Views

Lupane voters encouraged to shun Zanu-PF and MDC

26 mins ago | 107 Views

MDC fundraises for political and activist 'prisoners'

27 mins ago | 52 Views

Makamba suspends Francis Mawindi as Telecel Board member

42 mins ago | 119 Views

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

57 mins ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

1 hr ago | 503 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

1 hr ago | 706 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

1 hr ago | 353 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

1 hr ago | 486 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

1 hr ago | 50 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa govt should listen to voice of people

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

US$53m compensation for displaced farmers reconfigured to RTGS$

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Power cuts cripple Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Lack of confidence hampers FDI inflows

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

David Whitehead sale raises a stink

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Dabengwa burial snub cannot erase his legacy

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

WATCH: Biti says they will drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Hwange Power Station under threat

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa keeps eye on ill-gotten wealth

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Economy to contract 3,1%

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Themba Ndlovu, Louis Mhlanga collaborate on new album

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shutdown documentary to premiere

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Do elections work in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Madinda reserves key players for Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Joshua Nkomo lecture set for MSU

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF MP in soup over workers' unpaid wages

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Rustlers torment West Nicholson farmers

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Ex-Pastor in court over fraud

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zupco jokes, economic class and hedonistic individualism in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Jealous man sets house on fire

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Man assaults wife over little relish

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Teachers petition Parliament

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa sold a ruse over Mbare flats

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Dishonesty now biggest threat to democracy

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Nurses vacate clinic over goblin scare

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gukurahundi issue a priority in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Woman sells parents' house

2 hrs ago | 277 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days