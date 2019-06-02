Madinda reserves key players for Dynamos

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu is likely to rest some of his key players for the away game against Yadah FC at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow, as he prepares for the epic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League battle against Dynamos in his next assignment.Ndlovu yesterday said while he respects Yadah, he could not afford the risk of having a weakened team against the Harare giants Dynamos, who last week beat champions FC Platinum in their own backyard."The players were motivating each other. Probably it is to try and look at the bigger picture; the game beyond Yadah. The players want to go in there and try to put their names for theDynamos game," he said."So, the Yadah game will be very taxing. In our games against Dynamos, you are never spared as a coach if you lose. You can only survive by the grace of God. You have to be fully equipped for that encounter."Ndlovu said he would not risk players that are sitting on two yellow cards."We are not going to weaken the team just to make changes. For example, we will be playing Dynamos in the next game and if we have key players sitting on two yellow cards, we cannot sacrifice that. I am not saying Yadah is less important, but the sentimental value that is associated with playing Dynamos has to be kept," he said."The traditional kind of war that is there between the two teams has to be kept aflame. Therefore, we will try and save our key players for the Dynamos game, should there be a need to do so."The Bosso mentor said he had found the right combination in his exciting wingers Ray Lunga and Cleopas Kapupurika, but he would not be fooled by winning the last two games to assume everything was now in order."We have found a bit of flair on the wing play which was a missing link in the past games. We didn't have the creativity on the wings, which we have found in Ray (Lunga) and our signing from Dynamos, Cleopas (Kapupurika)," Ndlovu said."They have literally taken over the stage at Highlanders. We can't really judge ourselves by two wins, but they were very important wins for us to move away from the position which was very unfamiliar for the club."