Themba Ndlovu, Louis Mhlanga collaborate on new album

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
YESTERYEAR top musician Themba Ndlovu is set to collaborate with renowned South Africa- based Zimbabwean singer and talented guitarist Louis Mhlanga on his forthcoming album titled Spirits Rejoice, set to be released soon.

Ndlovu, who is also based in Mzansi, was in the country for the burial of the late national hero, Dumiso Dabengwa, who passed away on May 23 in Nairobi, Kenya, and was laid to rest on June 1 in Ntabazinduna, Bulawayo.

In an interview with Southern Eye Life & Style, the Meet Me in Zimbabwe hitmaker said during his visit, he had an opportunity to meet Jeyz Marabini and other young artistes from
Bulawayo, with whom he plans to collaborate in his future projects.

"There is a certain commercial radio station that is currently working on the rendition of my 1980s hit, Meet Me in Zimbabwe, blending it with modern instruments and the modern beat," he said.

Ndlovu said he authorised the radio station to re-do the song as a way of honouring his late wife, who was the brains behind the song.

"I welcomed the idea for Meet Me in Zimbabwe redemption as I felt it was one of the best ways of celebrating my late wife, Bajabulile Zikalala-Ndlovu, who was of South African origin, but amazingly came up with the song," he said.

Source - newsday

