Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange Power Station under threat

by Staff reporter
11 mins ago | Views
THE skewed pricing structure and the acute foreign currency shortages in the market have crippled the operations of coal miners, lowered production and could lead to a shut down of operations, businessdigest has learnt.

The developments could also severely reduce the power output at Hwange Power Station.

This comes at a time the mining sector has been hard hit by a number of challenges which include foreign currency shortages, power outages and inadequate capital.

Makomo Resources director and Coal Producers Association chairperson Raymond Mutokonyi warned that if the issue is not addressed, it could result in Hwange Power Station failing to generate electricity.

"The coal mining sector is definitely under threat due to the capacity constraints. It is only a matter of time. We risk having Hwange shutting down because of the inadequate stock they have," Mutokonyi said.

As of Tuesday this week, he said, Hwange Power Station had only 94 000 tonnes out of a required minimum stock of 200 000 tonnes in stocks, representing only 20 days cover. He said if Hwange put its Unit 5 into operation, then that cover could be reduced to less than 10 days.

"Unless some of these issues are looked at properly, there is a real possibility of a blackout," Mutokonyi warned.

He said there has been a decline in the production of coal due to various challenges such as the ineffective pricing model at which producers sell their coal to the Zimbabwe Power Company, a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings.

"Over time, we have seen the decline in production capacity at the coal mines because of obviously the challenges in the economy but primarily because of the payment structure of coal," Mutokonyi said. "The running price of coal at the moment was last set in 2011 and has not been reviewed since then. The position of the Zimbabwe Power Company is that they cannot review the price without an increase in the power tariff which unfortunately has not been awarded."

He said they are currently being paid the equivalent of US$16 per tonne which falls far short of the price of between US$33 to US$35 per tonne it needs to remain viable.

Mutokonyi said the three coal mining companies namely Hwange Colliery, Zambezi Gas and Makomo Resources are hard hit by the fuel shortages in the country. He said the three mining companies need about 1,5 million litres of diesel a month for its operations mainly for it earth moving machinery.

He said the situation is aggravated by the shortage of foreign currency which is needed to buy spares and explosives as well as AN fertilizer. He pointed out that while the fertilizer is available, it can only be made available from bonded warehouses and can only accessed by paying for the commodity in foreign currency. As a result, the association has requested that ZPC pay partly in foreign currency for the coal it produces to capacitate them and acquire equipment.

Mutokonyi bemoaned the foreign currency retention threshold set by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe which currently stands at 50%. He said they need a foreign currency threshold of at least 80%.

He said his company has now resorted to pre-payment system in order to remain viable given the volatile nature of the economy.

Source - Zim Ind

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

28 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

30 mins ago | 109 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

31 mins ago | 143 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

31 mins ago | 167 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

32 mins ago | 87 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

33 mins ago | 177 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

33 mins ago | 98 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

34 mins ago | 56 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

34 mins ago | 96 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

35 mins ago | 158 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

37 mins ago | 35 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

44 mins ago | 65 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

50 mins ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa govt should listen to voice of people

51 mins ago | 71 Views

US$53m compensation for displaced farmers reconfigured to RTGS$

51 mins ago | 91 Views

Power cuts cripple Victoria Falls

52 mins ago | 100 Views

Lack of confidence hampers FDI inflows

53 mins ago | 56 Views

David Whitehead sale raises a stink

55 mins ago | 201 Views

Dabengwa burial snub cannot erase his legacy

55 mins ago | 113 Views

WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

1 hr ago | 253 Views

WATCH: Biti says they will drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa keeps eye on ill-gotten wealth

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Economy to contract 3,1%

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Themba Ndlovu, Louis Mhlanga collaborate on new album

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Shutdown documentary to premiere

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Do elections work in Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Madinda reserves key players for Dynamos

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Joshua Nkomo lecture set for MSU

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Nicholas Goche faces eviction

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF MP in soup over workers' unpaid wages

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Rustlers torment West Nicholson farmers

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Ex-Pastor in court over fraud

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zupco jokes, economic class and hedonistic individualism in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Jealous man sets house on fire

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Man assaults wife over little relish

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Teachers petition Parliament

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa sold a ruse over Mbare flats

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Dishonesty now biggest threat to democracy

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Nurses vacate clinic over goblin scare

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Gukurahundi issue a priority in Matebeleland

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Woman sells parents' house

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe - EU dialogue charms opposition parties

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Carjacking & rape charge for 35-yr-old

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Warriors off to Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

PSC clarifies position on vehicle scheme

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe mulls raw granite export ban

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

11 hrs ago | 4106 Views

Murder cases increase in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2086 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days