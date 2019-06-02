WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC vice president Tendai Biti, believes that opposition parties in southern Africa are under threat from governments that are failing to follow democratic principles.Speaking while in the United Kingdom at Chatham House on Wednesday during the launch of a book titled Democracy Works: Re-Wiring Politics to Africa's Advantage, the former Finance minister said the clampdown on members of the opposition as well as the curtailment of people's constitutional freedoms now pervades the southern Africa region.Tendai Biti, Greg Mills and Olusegun Obasanjo, co-authors of Democracy Works: Re-Wiring Politics to Africa's Advantage, reflected on political systems in Africa and consider how democracy can best be harnessed to address key challenges on the continent.