Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lack of confidence hampers FDI inflows

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
THE country's hopes of attracting meaningful foreign direct investment (FDI) on the back of the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business mantra' will remain dead in the water, unless the government addresses the confidence deficit in the country, a respected international businessman has said.

Richard Heygate, a British writer and businessman who has been in Zimbabwe for the past six weeks on a mission to scout for investment opportunities, made bold statements about the lack of trust as the major impediment hampering efforts to lure foreign capital.

"I represent the people who have to invest in Zimbabwe. I represent the largest construction company in the world.
I represent the English government. I represent people from India and I will tell you this, your Excellency, ladies and gentlemen, they will not invest a dollar unless they like you," Heygate said.

"It's a tough business—international investment — and I always say that three things: like, trust, respect. Unless they find people like those, they will not put a dollar into Zimbabwe."

Since assuming office following a coup that toppled Zimbabwe's long-serving leader Robert Mugabe whose corrosive and hawkish policies spooked investors, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to attract capital, but with little success.

Market watchers attribute limited investment to lack of investor confidence, largely stemming from government's policy inconsistencies, among other reasons.

Speaking at the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries' annual general meeting in Harare last week, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) deputy governor Kupukile Mlambo also said lack of confidence was affecting the economy.
"So clearly people are not selling, it's an issue of confidence. As a company, you can sell, but when you want to buy you will not get the forex.

"Policymakers have probability of deflecting on their promises. I will be the first to admit, we can make mistakes in policymaking but we need to learn from those mistakes," he said.

Policy inconsistency and inability to maintain fiscal discipline, Mlambo added, were frustrating the country's drive to join the Rand Monetary Union (RMU), perceived to be part of the strategy to resolve the currency volatility crisis.

"Let's take, for example, the adoption of the rand, in general it was a good policy, but in reality we had to deal with economic fundamentals," Mlambo said

"They (South African government) were worrying about themselves. They were worried that there is no fiscal discipline in Zimbabwe and there were other issues, for instance the fact that we don't have a currency in Zimbabwe, so how do they bring us into their system?"
Meanwhile, Mlambo also revealed that fuel shortages were likely to persist while warning of the possibility of price increases.
"Fuel is the basic input in almost everything so it does drive prices. We needed also to find a way to moderate the prices, but it's not a sustainable position. Fuel companies will now procure fuel at the interbank retail rate. The issue about what that does to the price of fuel is unfortunate.

"The reason why they did not increase the prices of duel at least for now is not because they were buying fuel at the interbank but is because the fuel they are supplying right now is coming from the lines of credit that they got before but I don't know, going forward. The fuel that is currently being sold was not bought using the interbank market; I don't know how it is going to be like going forward," Mlambo said, noting that the fuel shortages were compounded by limited players in the sector.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Makamba suspends Francis Mawindi as Telecel Board member

42 secs ago | 0 Views

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

16 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

36 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

38 mins ago | 160 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

39 mins ago | 204 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

39 mins ago | 256 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

40 mins ago | 131 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

41 mins ago | 266 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

41 mins ago | 148 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

42 mins ago | 85 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

43 mins ago | 145 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

43 mins ago | 215 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

45 mins ago | 39 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

52 mins ago | 91 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

58 mins ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa govt should listen to voice of people

59 mins ago | 94 Views

US$53m compensation for displaced farmers reconfigured to RTGS$

60 mins ago | 118 Views

Power cuts cripple Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 119 Views

David Whitehead sale raises a stink

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Dabengwa burial snub cannot erase his legacy

1 hr ago | 129 Views

WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

1 hr ago | 276 Views

WATCH: Biti says they will drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Hwange Power Station under threat

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa keeps eye on ill-gotten wealth

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Economy to contract 3,1%

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Themba Ndlovu, Louis Mhlanga collaborate on new album

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Shutdown documentary to premiere

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Do elections work in Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Madinda reserves key players for Dynamos

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Joshua Nkomo lecture set for MSU

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Nicholas Goche faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF MP in soup over workers' unpaid wages

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Rustlers torment West Nicholson farmers

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ex-Pastor in court over fraud

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zupco jokes, economic class and hedonistic individualism in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jealous man sets house on fire

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Man assaults wife over little relish

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Teachers petition Parliament

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa sold a ruse over Mbare flats

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Dishonesty now biggest threat to democracy

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Nurses vacate clinic over goblin scare

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gukurahundi issue a priority in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Woman sells parents' house

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe - EU dialogue charms opposition parties

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Carjacking & rape charge for 35-yr-old

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Warriors off to Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

PSC clarifies position on vehicle scheme

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe mulls raw granite export ban

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

11 hrs ago | 4136 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days