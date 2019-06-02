Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

PUBLIC disgrace!An action-packed drama which left pupils and teachers stunned, punctuated Pakame High School in Shurugwi, Midlands Province when a receptionist dashed out of the office for freedom after being confronted by her alleged lover's wife.According to a source from the school who claimed to have witnessed the action, the public humiliation of the receptionist, Margaret Mukwachi, was courtesy of her alleged lover Zvikomborero Manjiche's furious wife Charity Mbamba. It is alleged that Mai Mufaro(Mbamba), attacked Mukwachi at her workplace, after accusing her of having an extra-marital affair with her husband.Circumstances are that on 22 May last month; Mai Mufaro who is a student at Great Zimbabwe University teamed up with her two female relatives and proceeded to Pakame High School where her husband is employed as a history teacher to give Mukwachi a very special kind of punishment for flirting with her man.Upon arrival, she accused Mukwachi of having a love affair with her husband before she grabbed her trying to hit her.It is alleged that, sensing danger, Mukwachi quickly bolted with Mai Mufaro in hot pursuit much to the amusement of onlookers mostly pupils and teachers who abandoned their business to follow the free drama."Teachers and pupils were busy in their respective classes when they heard the commotion at the reception but they didn't really know what it was."When they decided to go outside to see what it was all about that is when they eventually found out that it was Manjiche's wife, Mai Mufaro who was confronting Mukwachi while accusing her of having an affair with her husband."Their illicit relationship is well known at the school and Manjiche is even publicly declaring it by addressing Mukwachi as Maggie despite the fact that she is almost twice his age."The two - Manjiche and Mukwachi - were once reprimanded by their relatives and promised to end the relationship but they are still continuing with it despite that reprimand," said a source from the school who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation.During the melee, the source further said Mukwachi was passionately begging for help but people refused to come to her rescue saying it was a warning to other women not to mess with people's husbands.When contacted for comment Mukwachi said it was a "small" misunderstanding between her and Mai Mufaro(Mbamba). "Who told you those things? It was just a misunderstanding between me and Mai Mufaro and it is also not true that I am in love with her husband," said Mukwachi. When asked to explain the nature of the misunderstanding she immediately hung up.Manjiche, who apparently wanted to remain tight-lipped, giggled before he said: "Nothing of that sort happened. Go and ask those people who told you."Mbamba confirmed the incident saying she confronted Mukwachi after she discovered some "steamy" love messages in her husband's phone in which she was exchanging with her husband."It is true that I confronted her (Mukwachi). This was after I discovered some love messages in my husband's phone in which she was exchanging with him. The matter is still unresolved since I am currently in Masvingo writing my exams," said Mbamba.