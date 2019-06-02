Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

News / National

by Staff reporter

LOVE for sex gets man into trouble!A man from Lupane has been arrested after he allegedly stole a cellphone and used it to pay for sexual services.The incident happened last week on Wednesday at Lupane Business Centre.A court heard that Thulani Moyo was relaxing while having beer with his drinking mate Dumisani Zikhali. Later on they were joined by a sex worker.The court heard that Moyo stole Zikhali's Hisense cellphone worth RTGS$120. It is alleged Moyo used it to pay the sex worker.It is said on the following day, Zikhali saw the unsuspecting sex worker using his cellphone.Zikhali made a report at Lupane Police Station leading to Moyo's arrest.Moyo appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Ndumo Masuku facing a theft charge.He pleaded guilty."Your Worship, I had to steal his cellphone because he owes me RTGS$80.00. I have been asking for my money for the past four months but he has been making empty promises. As a result I decided to steal his cellphone and gave it to a friend of mine who is a sex worker," he said.Zikhali denied that he owed Moyo that much."He always asks me to buy him beer and we agreed that we will subtract from the amount I owe him. As far as I know I now owe him RTGS$20. In most instances I buy him supper before we drink beer," he said.Masuku remanded him out of custody to next week Wednesday.