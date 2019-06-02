News / National
Man steals cellphone to pay for sex
1 hr ago | Views
LOVE for sex gets man into trouble!
A man from Lupane has been arrested after he allegedly stole a cellphone and used it to pay for sexual services.
The incident happened last week on Wednesday at Lupane Business Centre.
A court heard that Thulani Moyo was relaxing while having beer with his drinking mate Dumisani Zikhali. Later on they were joined by a sex worker.
The court heard that Moyo stole Zikhali's Hisense cellphone worth RTGS$120. It is alleged Moyo used it to pay the sex worker.
It is said on the following day, Zikhali saw the unsuspecting sex worker using his cellphone.
Zikhali made a report at Lupane Police Station leading to Moyo's arrest.
Moyo appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Ndumo Masuku facing a theft charge.
He pleaded guilty.
"Your Worship, I had to steal his cellphone because he owes me RTGS$80.00. I have been asking for my money for the past four months but he has been making empty promises. As a result I decided to steal his cellphone and gave it to a friend of mine who is a sex worker," he said.
Zikhali denied that he owed Moyo that much.
"He always asks me to buy him beer and we agreed that we will subtract from the amount I owe him. As far as I know I now owe him RTGS$20. In most instances I buy him supper before we drink beer," he said.
Masuku remanded him out of custody to next week Wednesday.
A man from Lupane has been arrested after he allegedly stole a cellphone and used it to pay for sexual services.
The incident happened last week on Wednesday at Lupane Business Centre.
A court heard that Thulani Moyo was relaxing while having beer with his drinking mate Dumisani Zikhali. Later on they were joined by a sex worker.
The court heard that Moyo stole Zikhali's Hisense cellphone worth RTGS$120. It is alleged Moyo used it to pay the sex worker.
It is said on the following day, Zikhali saw the unsuspecting sex worker using his cellphone.
Zikhali made a report at Lupane Police Station leading to Moyo's arrest.
Moyo appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Ndumo Masuku facing a theft charge.
He pleaded guilty.
"Your Worship, I had to steal his cellphone because he owes me RTGS$80.00. I have been asking for my money for the past four months but he has been making empty promises. As a result I decided to steal his cellphone and gave it to a friend of mine who is a sex worker," he said.
Zikhali denied that he owed Moyo that much.
"He always asks me to buy him beer and we agreed that we will subtract from the amount I owe him. As far as I know I now owe him RTGS$20. In most instances I buy him supper before we drink beer," he said.
Masuku remanded him out of custody to next week Wednesday.
Source - bmetro