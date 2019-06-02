Latest News Editor's Choice


Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LOVE for sex gets man into trouble!

A man from Lupane has been arrested after he allegedly stole a cellphone and used it to pay for sexual services.

The incident happened last week on Wednesday at Lupane Business Centre.

A court heard  that  Thulani Moyo was relaxing while having  beer with his drinking mate Dumisani Zikhali. Later on they were joined by a sex worker.

The court heard that Moyo stole Zikhali's Hisense cellphone worth  RTGS$120. It is alleged Moyo used it to pay the sex worker.

It is said on the following day, Zikhali saw the unsuspecting sex worker using his cellphone.

Zikhali made a report at Lupane Police Station leading to Moyo's arrest.

Moyo appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Ndumo Masuku facing a theft charge.

He pleaded guilty.

"Your Worship, I had to steal his cellphone because he owes me RTGS$80.00. I have been asking for my money for the past four months but he has been making empty promises. As a result I decided to steal his cellphone and gave it to a friend of mine who is a sex worker," he said.

Zikhali denied that he owed Moyo that much.

"He always asks me to buy him beer and we agreed that we will subtract from the amount I owe him. As far as I know I now owe him RTGS$20. In most instances I buy him supper before we drink beer," he said.

Masuku remanded him out of custody to next week Wednesday.

Source - bmetro

