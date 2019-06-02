Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party, MRP, has ordered giant mobiles phone service provider, Econet, to reverse the decision to bring Harare based top Zimbabwean musicians Jah Prayzah and Winky D to perform at a corporate event in Bulawayo at the weekend.

The two crowd pulling musicians are set to be in the city this Saturday where they are billed to perform at the “Ziyawa kuEcoCash” promotion first monthly draw at the Bulawayo City Hall free of charge to the public.


Below is the letter to Econet which the company has not yet formally responded to.

To: Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
CC Marketing Manager
Regional Manager
Branch Manager

06 June 2019

The Director

It is with great concern to note your bizarre decision to import labour into Bulawayo in the form of artists, when Bulawayo and the region at large has great artists. For a big corporate which is well supported by people in the region, this is a big disappointment and will not be condoned.

The society is already poisoned, skewed and destroyed by such unholy tendencies that seek to undermine a certain group of people, which is a divisive measure stinking to high heavens. We have Bulawayo crowd pullers amongst them are Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Khaya Arts, Khuxman, Hwabaraty, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds , Clement Magwaza, Calvin, Gazi Elimnyama, Ezimnyama the list is endless.

On that note, we request that you immediately withdraw and reconsider your decision to import artistes from Harare for your event to be held at the Bulawayo City Hall Car Park on Saturday 08 June 2019.

Speaking ahead of the draw, Winky D urged fans to attend the draw in their numbers.

Source - social media

